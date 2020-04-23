Cat mistakes doggo’s tail for a laser in a cute and derpy accident. Watch

it-s-viral

You may have seen hilarious videos of cats trying to catch red laser beams. Well, get ready to see an even funnier version of that interaction; this time involving another furry friend.

This video was initially posted on Twitter by a Florida State University student called Camilla in August 2018. It has now again gained popularity after being shared on the subreddit ‘animals being derps’.

The recording shows a doggo standing outside a glass door, wagging its tail from left-to-right. Behind the see-through door, a cat is seen standing on its tippy-toes trying to catch the tip of the doggo’s tail. The kitty has so much determination that it hurts to tell it that the efforts are unfruitful given the physical barrier between the two animals. It is, nevertheless, super fun to see the feline try.

The post on Reddit post has nearly 20,000 upvotes and almost 100 comments.

Here is how netizens reacted to this cute duo! Many on the old Twitter post said that the kitty appears to be dancing to Micheal Jackson’s Thriller. One person said, “Omg I’m dying”. While another wrote, “Thanks for the laugh. We need more of them”.

Redditors had a similar reaction to the post. “Everyone was paw-fu fighting, those tails were fast as lightning”, read one hilarious comment referring to the famous track ‘Kung fu fighting’ by Carl Douglas. While another Reddit user stated, “That’s too funny”.

What are your thoughts on this sweet little video? Do you think the cat ever actually caught the doggo’s tail? Ah, just some questions to ponder over.

