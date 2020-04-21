Get ready to see the rare sight of a human dismissing a feline’s love

it-s-viral

Cats are notoriously known for wanting human affection at their terms. This means that the Internet is filled with videos of cats turning away petting advances, sometimes in highly hilarious ways. This cat, however, is an exception to the rule.

This just over 20-second-long clip was posted on Reddit on April 21. Captioned, “I’m just cleaning my hand”; it shows a black-and-white coloured feline sitting atop the back of a couch. Its hooman, an elderly gentleman, is relaxing on the sofa.

At the beginning of the video, the cat reaches out and licks the man’s head. This startles the man who turns around to look at the kitty surprised. The cat takes a hint and backs off. It quickly starts licking its paw as if it knows nothing about any head licking. The man turns his head again, going back to whatever he was doing before he was rudely interrupted by some licks. The feline continues to clean its paws for a bit but it just cannot seem to resist licking the man’s scalp. It reaches out again and is able to give a few more licks before the hooman turns around, looking anything but pleased. The kitty quickly starts licking its fluffmittens, pretending as if it had nothing to do with the head-licking.

This scene repeats once more before the recording ends but at this point, everyone knows the cat is anything but innocent. But what a smooth criminal, isn’t it?

This post currently has over 51,800 upvotes and nearly 400 comments.

Here is how Redditors reacted to the post. One person wrote, “This is also a fun game to play at movie theatres”. To which somebody else responded with, “You can also rub your feet on them and then pretend that you are licking your toes so they aren’t suspicious”. Um, we’re not sure if this trick would look as cute or even socially acceptable if done by humans.

“Aww she loves him”, read one comment on the thread. To which another Reddit user responded with, “I hate to break it to you. I think he thinks he owns him. IIRC (if I recall correctly) cats groom another to show dominance”. Okay, fair, but who wouldn’t want to be owned by such a cute and smart kitty?

What are your thoughts on this purrr-petrator?