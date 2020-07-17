e-paper
Tips will help keep your glasses from getting foggy when wearing a mask

Tips will help keep your glasses from getting foggy when wearing a mask

This video by Miller and McClure Opticians is a must-watch for spectral wearers.

it-s-viral Updated: Jul 17, 2020 21:04 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a man wearing a mask and a pair of glasses.
The image shows a man wearing a mask and a pair of glasses.(Facebook/@Miller and McClure Opticians)
         

Wearing a mask has become a routine activity for many people around the globe in recent times. However, a portion of the world’s population, spectacle wearers, may be suffering from a modest annoyance caused by this protective piece of clothing.

If you’re somebody who wears glasses regularly and has noticed them fogging up whenever you’re wearing a mask, worry not. This man from Miller and McClure Opticians is here to impart some tips and tricks that can keep your spectacles from getting foggy while donning a mask.

Posted on Facebook on July 2, this post was shared from Miller and McClure Opticians’ account. The just under two-and-a-half-minute long video has been shared with a caption reading, “A couple of handy tips for spectacle wearers as mandatory mask-wearing comes into force”.

The recording shows a man sitting inside an eyewear store, wearing a mask and a pair of glasses. He initially demonstrates the fogging up phenomenon on himself and then quickly goes on to shed light on how to prevent it from happening.

“Definitely have the mask behind the glasses. So mask on and then glasses on top,” he says. The man goes on to share a few more innovative and low-key methods anyone can use. Check them out by watching this video:

This informative post currently has nearly 500 reactions and almost 350 comments.

Here is what Facebook users had to say about the enlightening video. One person said, “Thank you for posting this”. Another individual wrote, “Great tip about putting glasses over the mask and it works”.

“Good tips,” read one comment under the post. A Facebook user proclaimed, “Thanks for the tips. Over in Spain with high temperatures. This may help, thanks”.

What are your thoughts on this video? Will you personally be trying any of the tips mentioned above?

