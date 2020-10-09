Tortoise falls on its back, another comes to help. Video shows peak broship

it-s-viral

Updated: Oct 09, 2020 16:29 IST

You may have heard the saying, “A friend in need is a friend indeed”. Now, here is a clip, showing two tortoises, that is exemplifying that notion perfectly. Watching the recording may bring a massive smile to your face.

Even though this recording has been on the Internet for a while, it recently captured netizens attention after being shared on Reddit. The 20-second-long video has been shared along with a caption reading, “Tortoises looking out for each other”.

The clip shows a tortoise laying on its back on the ground. The animal moves its limbs around, struggling to get up. Another tortoise walks towards the reptile requiring help. With a bit of effort, it nudges the other to get back into a standing position.

Check out the animal-on-animal rescue mission which has already accumulated nearly 650 upvotes.

Since being shared on the subreddit ‘animals being bros’ on October 5, this post has garnered many appreciative comments from netizens.

Here are is what Redditors had to say about the share. One person said, “The tortoise looks like it’s moving so slow, but to it, it just charged that other one as fast as possible to tip it back over”.

Another individual wrote, “This is what this sub is about”. “Me and my brother after thanksgiving,” read one funny comment on the post.

Another Reddit user stated, “Respect”. “Cats, dogs and turtles/tortoises are the cutest animals. Fight me,” declared somebody else. Who would disagree with such a claim?

What are your thoughts on the share?

