Adventure YouTuber Brodie Moss helping this sea turtle made Reddit users smile

Updated: Mar 09, 2020 17:38 IST

Highlights The original video which was posted on Brodie Moss’s official Instagram in 2018 .

It has resurfaced on the internet thanks to the MadeMeSmile subreddit.

At the end, you see the turtle swimming back to its crew who were loyally waiting for their friend to join them.

This video, which shows a charming act of solidarity between an Australian surfer bro and a sea turtle, has resurfaced on the internet thanks to the MadeMeSmile subreddit. The original video which was posted on Brodie Moss’s official Instagram in 2018 shows the YouTuber running towards a turtle that has flipped upside down on its back. The content creator of the channel Youngbloods runs up to the creature who is flapping around probably in pain getting its pale belly boiled under the Australian summer sun. Moss starts digging the sand around the turtle; after which he and his friend flip the reptile over to the right side of existence.

With its hardy shell sunny side up again the creature is ready to embark on its journey back home into the sea. Like true bros who are there till the very end, the men give the turtle a hand into the water after it has regained its equilibrium. At the end of the clip, you see the turtle swimming back to its crew who were loyally waiting for their friend to join them.

The video currently has almost 47,000 upvotes and 650 comments on Reddit.

Not just the video but the comments on this post may make you smile as well! The most popular comment talks about the true friendship among the sea turtles. It says, “The other turtle was in the water waiting for this one.” Though most of the replies agreed, it didn’t stop some skeptics from expressing an alternative view. One Reddit user said, “Or he was the one that flipped his ‘friend’ in the first place! Probably in the water making sure his enemy was defeated.”

Another user wrote, “Is there a subreddit for animals that won’t leave their homies behind?” Now that’s an idea we can get behind!

What are your thoughts? Do you think the turtles waiting around were friends or enemies?