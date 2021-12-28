e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Transgender woman starts cafe in Noida that ‘treats everyone equally’, hopes to inspire others

Transgender woman starts cafe in Noida that ‘treats everyone equally’, hopes to inspire others

Urooz Hussain hopes her decision to open a cafe will inspire others from her ‘community.’

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 21:45 IST
Asian News International | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta
Asian News International | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta
Gautam Buddh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh
The image shows cafe owner Urooz Hussain.
The image shows cafe owner Urooz Hussain. (Twitter/ANI)
         

Urooz Hussain, a transgender woman, has started a cafe at Sector 119, Noida and hopes that this will inspire others from her “community.”

“I was subjected to harassment at my workplaces so I decided to start my own cafe that treats everyone equally. I hope this will inspire others from my community,” Hussain told ANI. “People accepted me here, they showered love on me,” she added.

ANI also shared images of Hussain on Twitter:

Hussain did hospitality, industrial training, and multiple jobs before she finally became her own boss. “The cafe is harassment-free for all genders, they don’t have to face what I have been through. It is to make my parents proud for having me,” Hussain said. Her cafe is named ‘street temptations’

However, a few challenges are still there.”We face issues when we hire people for the cafe. I knew that if I lose courage, I will break and I did not want to break,” Hussain said.

Hussain also helped sex workers, their children in COVID-19 lockdown.

