Tweeple caption this famous Kajol scene from 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', it's almost as funny as the original

Tweeple caption this famous Kajol scene from ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’, it’s almost as funny as the original

In the actual film, the dialogue that follows roughly translates to, “the cunning vixen is here again to drop her daughter”.

it-s-viral Updated: Apr 13, 2020 20:29 IST
Netflix India posted a picture which captures Kajol’s sceptical expression from the film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.
We are ready to fight anyone who doesn’t agree with the fact that Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham may be one of the best movies of all time. With its quotable dialogue, memorable characters, and hit songs; it is capturing people’s attention and entertaining them since its release in 2001. Well, the famous gamla breaking Anjali from Chandni Chowk is back to keep netizens entertained.

Netflix India posted a picture which captures Kajol’s sceptical expression right before she has that infamous interaction with Mrs Spritlee. It was shared alongside a text that read, “Caption this”. In the actual film, the dialogue that follows is, “aagayi ka**ni bachi chodhne”. This roughly translates to, “the cunning vixen is here again to drop her daughter”. The scene is hilarious in itself but Twitter users’ captions made the whole thing even funnier.

The post currently has almost 300 retweets and nearly 7,000 likes.

Here is how tweeple complied to Netflix India’s request.

Pretty accurate!

‘Itna khe khe khe kyu kar rahi ho? Who are you texting?’

Especially during COVID-19 times!

“When you watch Prime video Instead of Netflix”, read a comment. While another said, “Your mom’s face when you sneak into the kitchen at 3 am and make noise”.

One Twitter user wrote, “Neighbouring aunty when you return home late at night”. While another said, “Mom’s expression when you go into the other room while talking on the phone”.

So what are your thoughts on these captions? Accurate? Feel free to head over to Twitter to suggest some of your own.

