Tweeple celebrate summer solstice by sharing stunning pictures of sunrise

Summer solstice – the longest day of the year and the shortest night – is a tipping point in the balance of days and nights. From this point, the days get shorter and the nights become longer.

It happens when the Earth’s poles have a maximum tilt toward the Sun and the Sun reaches its highest position in the sky, according to the Science Focus. In simple words, it means that the Sun takes the maximum amount of time to cross the sky. This astronomical event happens twice a year - in June in the northern hemisphere and in December in the southern hemisphere. Summer solstice in one hemisphere means winter solstice in another - meaning longest night and shortest day.

Every year people get excited to witness the first sunrise of this day, and this year was also the same. While doing so, people captured beautiful images of the sunrise and shared them on Twitter. Here are some of the pictures that mark the longest day of the year in the northern hemisphere.

Sunrise run on the longest day of the year. pic.twitter.com/v2q6M1Bej7 — Archie O'Donnell (@Beyondpassive) June 21, 2019

Summer solstice over mid Wales. What a beautiful start to summer. @ruthwignall @ItsYourWales pic.twitter.com/jSEV0J7yWk — Jase the Volvo driver 😀 (@JasonForkings) June 21, 2019

Finally, the Sun rose. From Glastonbury to the world, happy Solstice. #SummerSolstice pic.twitter.com/vXrsUBoRcn — Jamie Kingscott (@JamieK_E) June 21, 2019

Generally, the solstice in northern hemisphere falls between June 20 to June 22, reports the BBC. However, during a leap year, it always falls on June 20.

First Published: Jun 21, 2019 14:45 IST