Tweeple celebrate summer solstice by sharing stunning pictures of sunrise
Summer solstice happens when the Earth’s poles have a maximum tilt toward the Sun and the Sun reaches its highest position in the sky.it's viral Updated: Jun 21, 2019 14:58 IST
Summer solstice – the longest day of the year and the shortest night – is a tipping point in the balance of days and nights. From this point, the days get shorter and the nights become longer.
It happens when the Earth’s poles have a maximum tilt toward the Sun and the Sun reaches its highest position in the sky, according to the Science Focus. In simple words, it means that the Sun takes the maximum amount of time to cross the sky. This astronomical event happens twice a year - in June in the northern hemisphere and in December in the southern hemisphere. Summer solstice in one hemisphere means winter solstice in another - meaning longest night and shortest day.
Every year people get excited to witness the first sunrise of this day, and this year was also the same. While doing so, people captured beautiful images of the sunrise and shared them on Twitter. Here are some of the pictures that mark the longest day of the year in the northern hemisphere.
4.41am— Simon Beale (@SimonBeale) June 21, 2019
Sunrise on the longest day of the year#SummerSolstice #London pic.twitter.com/ed4TTvKU1P
Got to witness the summer solstice sunrise over the runway at @LDNLutonAirport ☀️#SummerSolstice #SummerSolstice2019 pic.twitter.com/6nYxHW94Ct— GᗩᖇᕮTᕼ ᒪᒪOYᗪ (@TheGarethLloyd) June 21, 2019
#SummerSolstice2019 #sunrise through the arch at the Whiterocks, #Portrush #TheOpen— Brian Cunningham (@BC_Tweeting) June 21, 2019
Worth getting up at 3am for :)@WeatherCee @angie_weather @barrabest @geoff_maskell @newslineweather @ILoveNorthCoast @VisitPortrush pic.twitter.com/OHMU0lfSq5
Sunrise run on the longest day of the year. pic.twitter.com/v2q6M1Bej7— Archie O'Donnell (@Beyondpassive) June 21, 2019
Summer solstice over mid Wales. What a beautiful start to summer. @ruthwignall @ItsYourWales pic.twitter.com/jSEV0J7yWk— Jase the Volvo driver 😀 (@JasonForkings) June 21, 2019
Merry solstice from #holyisland Northumberland #SummerSolstice pic.twitter.com/siyIFiMBqz— Carl Cape (@CarlCape) June 21, 2019
Finally, the Sun rose. From Glastonbury to the world, happy Solstice. #SummerSolstice pic.twitter.com/vXrsUBoRcn— Jamie Kingscott (@JamieK_E) June 21, 2019
Generally, the solstice in northern hemisphere falls between June 20 to June 22, reports the BBC. However, during a leap year, it always falls on June 20.
