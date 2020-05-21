e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 21, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Twitter tagged NASA for a date, their chat is ‘out of the world’. Literally

Twitter tagged NASA for a date, their chat is ‘out of the world’. Literally

The tweet sent around 2.30 am late at night was greeted with a more or less immediate response by NASA with a wave and ‘Hey Twitter. What’s up?’

it-s-viral Updated: May 21, 2020 20:23 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A glimpse of the chat between NASA and Twitter.
A glimpse of the chat between NASA and Twitter.(Twitter/NASA)
         

There are times during the night that even after counting thousands of sheep one just cannot fall asleep. While many resort to binge-watching shows, some prefer poking their equally insomniac friends for a chat. A similar kind of conversation followed between NASA and Twitter. Must we say that it is actually ‘out of the world’.

It all started when Twitter, being the enthusiastically forward one and always with the tagline of ‘What’s happening’ tagged NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration) and wrote ‘U up?’.

The tweet sent around 2.30 am late at night was greeted with a more or less immediate response by NASA with a wave and ‘Hey Twitter. What’s up?’

The chat continued between the two as NASA replied to Twitter’s ‘What’s up with you’ with a beautiful picture taken of the earth from the ISS (International Space Station).

As the conversation commenced, Twitter asked NASA about the wifi strength and their favourite snacks in space. And just like a science nerd, NASA replied that their favourite snack is ‘launch meat’ with a space pun.

The chat concluded in the cutest way as Twitter was asked on a date by NASA to watch the new Mars Rover taking off during July 2020.

Take a look at the conversation:

The thread has garnered over 85,000 likes on the microblogging application. But strangely enough, you won’t find any comments here. The tweet is a test run for a new feature Twitter is rolling out to optimize the user experience.

Nevertheless, enjoy this chat between the two friends and ping up your bestie to talk about anything just like Twitter and NASA.

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaIRCTC Online bookingCovid-19 CrisisCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020MS DhoniJharkhand Covid-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In