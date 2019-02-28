Uber driver’s menu with ‘therapy ride’, ‘rude ride’ options wins Twitter

If you commute by app-based cab services often, you’ve probably met quite a few different kinds of drivers. From the talkative one to the silent one, from someone who drives with an extra amount of caution to someone who feels he’s on a race track, chances are you’ve had your fair share of regular, interesting or even entertaining rides. However, have you met a driver who hands you a menu and asks you to choose what kind of ride you’re interested in? Well, this man met one such driver and his tweet about him has gone all kinds of viral.

Twitter user @LuisLovesGoats recently tweeted about this special incident. “Last night my Uber gave me a menu on what kind of ride I wanted,” he tweeted along with a picture of said menu. The picture shows a list of rides one can choose from. Looking for entertainment? Pick the “The Stand Up” ride which includes funny tales “from prison stories to other poor life choices I’ve made”? Need some advice on something that’s troubling you? Pick “The Therapy Ride”. The menu also has options like “The Silent Ride”, “The Creepy Ride” and “The Rude Ride”. Take a look:

last night my uber gave me a menu on what kind of ride i wanted , pic.twitter.com/SMBBV4kVpu — Łuí (@LuisLovesGoats) February 25, 2019

The menu, since being shared on February 26, has collected over 5.3 lakh ‘likes’ and more than 1.1 lakh reactions – and still counting. In fact, according to Twitter user @LuisLovesGoats, George, the Uber driver, joined Twitter after all the love he was receiving.

“I’m so happy that my menu is making so many people laugh. It is humbling and exciting to see this all over the Internet,” he tweeted.

I’m so happy that my menu is making so many people laugh. It is humbling and exciting to see this all over the Internet. Special thanks to @LuisLovesGoats for posting, @mccurly911 for letting me know this went viral, and @Uber for the awesome employment. 🔝🙏🏻☝️ — GeorgeTheUberDriver (@uber_george) February 27, 2019

Meanwhile, here’s how Twitter is reacting to the menu.

“I’m actually torn between the therapy ride and the creepy ride,” says one Twitter user. “I would like drivers to stop assuming I picked The Creepy Ride without asking me first please,” jokes another. “5 stars plus tip,” says a third. “Searches how to give 5 stars to someone else’s Uber driver,” comments another.

In case you’re wondering, Twitter user @LuisLovesGoats had picked “The Therapy Ride” and was more than satisfied.

Which option would you have selected?

First Published: Feb 28, 2019 15:37 IST