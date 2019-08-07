e-paper
UP artist pays tribute to Sushma Swaraj with charcoal portrait, moves people

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 18:59 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image is created by Up artist Mohammad Zuhaib.
The image is created by Up artist Mohammad Zuhaib. (Twitter/ANI)
         

Former External Affairs Minister, Sushma Swaraj, died of cardiac arrest on August 6 in All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi. The sudden demise of the leader left many emotional, including PM Narendra Modi. People from all walks of life offered their condolences – tributes also flooded different social media platforms.

Mohammad Zuhaib, an artist from Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha, is among those who offered a tribute on Twitter. He did so by making a charcoal portrait of Sushma Swaraj. The images of Zuhaib’s creation were shared on Twitter by ANI.

Soon, Twitter took notice of the portrait, and they couldn’t help but drop their own tributes for Sushma Swaraj.

Sushma Swaraj created a strong Twitter presence with her empathetic and witty tweets. She also turned the micro-blogging site into a helpline platform for Indians.

First Published: Aug 07, 2019 14:23 IST

