Sushma Swaraj was always just a tweet away. How she turned Twitter into a helpline for Indians

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 17:33 IST

Former Foreign Minister and BJP veteran Sushma Swaraj died last night at Delhi’s AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) after suffering a cardiac arrest. The 67-year-old leader, besides being the first female Chief Minister of Delhi, was a powerful orator and also known for her accessibility via Twitter.

It won’t be wrong to say, Sushma Swaraj turned the micro-blogging site into a kind of helpline for the diaspora. Indians from across the globe could reach out to her for help, by just putting out a tweet. She took notice of almost every request on Twitter – big or small.

Here are few instances when Sushma Swaraj extended support to those in need:

A Twitter user reached out to Swaraj seeking help for her parents and Sushma Swaraj was quick to respond.

@SushmaSwaraj Mom is Hina Parikh with pasprt no M1355117 n father's name Piyush Parikh pasprt no M1353957. Their local no is +44 7452179389 — Neha Parikh (@nepratik) May 30, 2015

Indian Embassy in Turkey has given Emergency travel documents to your parents and they are flying back tonight.@nepratik — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) May 30, 2015

She assured help to a 14-year-old girl who was facing visa issues.

We will definitely help. I have asked my office to get in touch with you. https://t.co/vl9ebyY1TH — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) April 30, 2018

Who can forget Swaraj helping out Indians trapped in Iraq’s Basra following an SOS video.

@BJPLucknowBJP I am happy to inform that 140 Indians have been brought back from Basra. Efforts on for 28. Thanks for video. — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) February 19, 2015

Back in 2016, she helped Indian shooter Abhinav Bindra when his coach’s passport was stolen in Germany. In no time, she offered a solution but asked for something in return, a “Gold medal for India” at the Olympics.

@Abhinav_Bindra We will do our best to help you. But you promise a Gold medal for India in Olympics. @AmbGurjitSingh — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) April 9, 2016

Sushma Swaraj’s witty side too struck a chord with people. A Twitter user jokingly tweeted that he was stuck on Mars. Sushma Swaraj replied:

Even if you are stuck on the Mars, Indian Embassy there will help you. https://t.co/Smg1oXKZXD — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) June 8, 2017

Someone even asked her for help on his defective refrigerator. Swaraj posted an epic response.

Brother I cannot help you in matters of a Refrigerator. I am very busy with human beings in distress. https://t.co/cpC5cWBPcz — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) June 13, 2016

A Twitter user who paid her a backhanded compliment got this sharp reply:

Please do not have such notions. Indian politicians are sensitive and very helpful. https://t.co/9U0Rdxvn8q — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) August 23, 2016

One tweeted her an SOS about his car. Sushma Swaraj replied:

I am so sorry. Please take your Car to a workshop. https://t.co/J9fFlTyTYh @babuenterprises — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) August 9, 2016

A person, who reached out to Swaraj, was trolled for his “bad” English. Swaraj promptly shut down the troll with a well-crafted reply.

@SushmaSwaraj @BBCNews @BBCBreaking

I from India in Punjab but I'm now in Malaysia here one my friend mental I want send go back to India but immigration say we are cannot help you first here treatment your friend after can I send India your friend can you ask immigration — Gavy (@Gavy34196087) March 11, 2019

bhai hindi ya punjabi me hi likh deta.. — Sourabh Das (@sourabhdas111) March 11, 2019

There is no problem. After becoming Foreign Minister, I have learnt to follow English of all accents and grammar. https://t.co/2339A1Fea2 — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) March 11, 2019

In 2016, she dished out advice to the media.

Media - Pl avoid the headline : 'Sushma skips Oath Ceremony'. — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) July 5, 2016

Just hours before her death, Swaraj posted her last tweet congratulating PM Narendra Modi over the passage of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation bill in Parliament.

प्रधान मंत्री जी - आपका हार्दिक अभिनन्दन. मैं अपने जीवन में इस दिन को देखने की प्रतीक्षा कर रही थी. @narendramodi ji - Thank you Prime Minister. Thank you very much. I was waiting to see this day in my lifetime. — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) August 6, 2019

Sushma Swaraj will be cremated with full state honours this evening. The government of Delhi has also declared two-day mourning for the leader.

First Published: Aug 07, 2019 13:37 IST