Sushma Swaraj was always just a tweet away. How she turned Twitter into a helpline for Indians

It won’t be wrong to say, Sushma Swaraj turned the micro-blogging site into a kind of helpline for the diaspora.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 07, 2019 17:33 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sushma Swaraj took notice of almost every request on Twitter – big or small.
Sushma Swaraj took notice of almost every request on Twitter – big or small. (HT File Photo)
         

Former Foreign Minister and BJP veteran Sushma Swaraj died last night at Delhi’s AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) after suffering a cardiac arrest. The 67-year-old leader, besides being the first female Chief Minister of Delhi, was a powerful orator and also known for her accessibility via Twitter.

It won’t be wrong to say, Sushma Swaraj turned the micro-blogging site into a kind of helpline for the diaspora. Indians from across the globe could reach out to her for help, by just putting out a tweet. She took notice of almost every request on Twitter – big or small.

Here are few instances when Sushma Swaraj extended support to those in need:

A Twitter user reached out to Swaraj seeking help for her parents and Sushma Swaraj was quick to respond.

She assured help to a 14-year-old girl who was facing visa issues.

Who can forget Swaraj helping out Indians trapped in Iraq’s Basra following an SOS video.

Back in 2016, she helped Indian shooter Abhinav Bindra when his coach’s passport was stolen in Germany. In no time, she offered a solution but asked for something in return, a “Gold medal for India” at the Olympics.

Sushma Swaraj’s witty side too struck a chord with people. A Twitter user jokingly tweeted that he was stuck on Mars. Sushma Swaraj replied:

Someone even asked her for help on his defective refrigerator. Swaraj posted an epic response.

A Twitter user who paid her a backhanded compliment got this sharp reply:

One tweeted her an SOS about his car. Sushma Swaraj replied:

A person, who reached out to Swaraj, was trolled for his “bad” English. Swaraj promptly shut down the troll with a well-crafted reply.

In 2016, she dished out advice to the media.

Just hours before her death, Swaraj posted her last tweet congratulating PM Narendra Modi over the passage of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation bill in Parliament.

Sushma Swaraj will be cremated with full state honours this evening. The government of Delhi has also declared two-day mourning for the leader.

First Published: Aug 07, 2019 13:37 IST

