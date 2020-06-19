e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 19, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / US soldier’s family gets an unexpected surprise all the way from Australia

US soldier’s family gets an unexpected surprise all the way from Australia

The DM was almost discarded as spam until Goodman came to know that Neal had gone metal detecting in a US barrack near her house in Queensland, only to find an army tag and a button of a certain US soldier.

it-s-viral Updated: Jun 19, 2020 14:17 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Jasmine Neal came to know that the tag belonged to Melissa Goodman’s late grandfather, Harold Henderson.
Jasmine Neal came to know that the tag belonged to Melissa Goodman’s late grandfather, Harold Henderson.(Facebook/@Melissa Goodman)
         

Surprises are something that can instantly brighten anyone’s day. But some surprises can come totally out of the blue when a person is least expecting them. We bring you one such ‘once in a lifetime’ surprise which we advise you to read while keeping a box of tissues handy.

Posted on Facebook, the story starts with Melissa Goodman receiving a random DM from one Jasmine Neal in May. The DM was almost discarded as spam until Goodman came to know that Neal had gone metal detecting in a US barrack near her house in Queensland, only to find an army tag and a button of a certain US soldier from World War II.

After some research on the serial number, Neal came to know that the tag belonged to Goodman’s late grandfather, Harold Henderson. “They researched the serial number, found his information and tracked us on FB by finding his obituary. Without asking for a cent, Jasmine Neal and her beau sent my family the dog tag and I was able to give this once in a lifetime memorabilia to my mom,” reads a part of the caption by Goodman.

The post also includes a video of Goodman giving the much awaited parcel to her mother whose reaction was priceless and heartwarming. The family also called up their ‘angels’ all the way to Australia to thank them for the precious belongings of Henderson.

Take a look at the entire post:

Posted on June 13, the story has tugged at the heartstrings of many. “Wonderful, amazing and special. How very sweet of them to follow through and find you,” writes a Facebook user. “Love this! We all need more stories like this these days,” comments another.

“I can’t imagine how it feels to hold all that history in your hand. Wow! Certainly does renew one’s faith in human kindness. And, a super-bonus... beautiful new friends on the other side of this crazy world,” says a third.

What do you think of this unexpected surprise?

tags
top news
HT Exclusive: Galwan river bridge that China tried to stop in Ladakh is complete, says official
HT Exclusive: Galwan river bridge that China tried to stop in Ladakh is complete, says official
Supreme Court asks Centre to fix Covid-19 test rates across country
Supreme Court asks Centre to fix Covid-19 test rates across country
Ladakh face-off: All-party meeting today, AAP claims not invited
Ladakh face-off: All-party meeting today, AAP claims not invited
China releases 10 Indian soldiers after intense negotiations
China releases 10 Indian soldiers after intense negotiations
Central panel recommends rate caps at Delhi private hospitals for Covid-19 treatment
Central panel recommends rate caps at Delhi private hospitals for Covid-19 treatment
‘Price paid by our jawans’: Rahul Gandhi sharpens attack on govt on Ladakh face-off
‘Price paid by our jawans’: Rahul Gandhi sharpens attack on govt on Ladakh face-off
4 children among 6 of family found dead in flat in Ahmedabad: Police
4 children among 6 of family found dead in flat in Ahmedabad: Police
‘Need to boost exports as investors shift focus from China to India’: Gadkari
‘Need to boost exports as investors shift focus from China to India’: Gadkari
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China stand-offSushant Singh RajputGalwan ValleyCovid-19 state tally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In