Video of kangaroo enjoying tummy tickle becomes 2nd top performing post of 2020 by Tourism Australia

Video of kangaroo enjoying tummy tickle becomes 2nd top performing post of 2020 by Tourism Australia

“Me when I wake up in the morning,” read one comment under the Instagram post. Check out the recording to see if you relate to it too.

Dec 30, 2020
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a kangaroo rubbing its belly.
The image shows a kangaroo rubbing its belly. (Instagram/@australia)
         

Tourism Australia’s official Instagram account is doing a countdown of the top performing posts of 2020 as the year draws to a close. From an image to two penguins cuddling as they gaze upon the Melbourne skyline to a magnificent video showing a humpback whale, these shares are genuinely marvellous. Their most recent share shows the second top performing post of 2020. Seeing this recording will instantly help you understand why netizens loved it so much.

Posted on December 30, the clip has been shared with a caption that details what it shows. It reads, “Top performing posts of 2020 - #2 - Q. What beats scratching your belly in the sunshine? A. Watching a #kangaroo scratch theirs, surely!”. That surely sounds like the correct answer.

The caption explains that an ecotourism company named Waves to Wilderness Experiences saw this “furry fellow enjoying a good old-fashioned tummy tickle,” while on a guided tour. And when they say enjoying, they truly mean enjoying.

Check out how blissful and relaxed the kangaroo looks after having rubbed its belly.

Did watching that recording leave you with a big smile on your face? If so, then know that you’re not alone. Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform, this post has accumulated almost four lakh likes and has amassed many comments. Given the clip’s high cuteness quotient, it is no surprise that these numbers are quickly rising.

Here’s what Instagram users had to say about the clip. One person said, “Absolutely adorable”.

Another individual wrote, “Morning feels”. “Me when I wake up in the morning,” read one comment under the Instagram post.

What are your thoughts on this share?

