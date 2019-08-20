Video of New Yorker dancing to Bollywood hits in public impresses Anand Mahindra

it-s-viral

Aug 20, 2019

A video of an American dancing on the tunes of Bollywood numbers on the streets of New York City left Mahindra Group Chairman, Anand Mahindra, extremely entertained.

Mahindra took to Twitter to share the video of YouTuber QPark dancing to the beats of “Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai”, the title track of “Dhoom 2”, “Sheila Ki Jawaani”, “Bole Chudiyan” and Daler Mehndi’s “Tunak Tunak Tun”.

“At least the next time I’m in Manhattan I won’t be alone if I start doing Bollywood dance moves on the street! ?? A great ‘Sunday laugh’ video,” Mahindra captioned the video.

The video was published back in 2018 but Mahindra’s tweet gave people another chance to enjoy it. Since being posted on August 18, Mahindra’s tweet has received over 3,100 ‘likes’ and more than 200 retweets. Several people have posted comments about the tweet.

“Sir we want to see your dance moves,” says one Twitter user. “Sir I can be your cameraman... so please invite me when you decide on this adventure,” says another.

Even the YouTuber replied to Mahindra’s tweet.

The invitation is open next time you’re in NYC! — Q (@qpark) August 18, 2019

Last week, the business tycoon also shared a video of a gym in Iran playing a Tamil track as men danced to the peppy number for warm up. The video left Twitter thoroughly impressed and entertained.

