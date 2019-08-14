Iran gym plays Tamil song for warm up. Anand Mahindra, Twitter impressed

it-s-viral

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 17:36 IST

Amidst the hustle and bustle of life, we sometimes get too serious and forget to have fun. This video posted on Twitter may just help you relax and bring a smile to your face. The video shows a group of men doing a routine warm up before their work out. What’s interesting is that the gym, located in Iran, played a Tamil track for this warm routine. The clip shows the men dancing to the peppy number. Not only has the video left Twitter impressed, it has also made business tycoon Ananad Mahindra want to adopt a new daily routine.

“It is a GYM in IRAN, they play this Tamil song for Warming- up!” a Twitter user captioned the video. The video shows the group dancing to ‘Mambazhamam Mambazham’ from the film Pokkiri.

Mahindra noticed the video and liked it so much, he shared it on his Twitter handle.

“Are you serious? I love it,” he tweeted. “I’m going to make it my new morning routine,” he added. Here’s what he says he’ll do every morning now.

Are you serious? I love it. I’m going to make it my new morning routine. Going to get out of bed, put on some Tamil music & bounce out to meet the new day! @shivithukral https://t.co/JReqG0rmQE — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 14, 2019

While the video has collected over 15,000 ‘likes’ and more than 5,000 retweets since August 12, Mahindra’s tweet, shared earlier today, has garnered over 9,000 ‘likes’ and more than 1,500 retweets.

Here’s what people have to say about the video:

Real fun. Brought smile to my lips 😄 — Ratan Sharda 🇮🇳 (@RatanSharda55) August 13, 2019

Zumba on Tamil song.... wooooow grest!!! — Shampa Dey (@ShampaDey13) August 14, 2019

What historic connection do we have with Iran ??



- Music

- Awesome in Kabbadi



You can feel this good connect — Ashwin Doke (@ashwindoke) August 14, 2019

What do you think about the video?

