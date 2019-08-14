e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 14, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Aug 14, 2019

Iran gym plays Tamil song for warm up. Anand Mahindra, Twitter impressed

The gym, located in Iran, played a Tamil track for warming up.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 14, 2019 17:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The clip shows the men dancing to the peppy number.(Screengrab)
The clip shows the men dancing to the peppy number.(Screengrab)(Twitter/@anandmahindra)
         

Amidst the hustle and bustle of life, we sometimes get too serious and forget to have fun. This video posted on Twitter may just help you relax and bring a smile to your face. The video shows a group of men doing a routine warm up before their work out. What’s interesting is that the gym, located in Iran, played a Tamil track for this warm routine. The clip shows the men dancing to the peppy number. Not only has the video left Twitter impressed, it has also made business tycoon Ananad Mahindra want to adopt a new daily routine.

“It is a GYM in IRAN, they play this Tamil song for Warming- up!” a Twitter user captioned the video. The video shows the group dancing to ‘Mambazhamam Mambazham’ from the film Pokkiri.

Mahindra noticed the video and liked it so much, he shared it on his Twitter handle.

“Are you serious? I love it,” he tweeted. “I’m going to make it my new morning routine,” he added. Here’s what he says he’ll do every morning now.

While the video has collected over 15,000 ‘likes’ and more than 5,000 retweets since August 12, Mahindra’s tweet, shared earlier today, has garnered over 9,000 ‘likes’ and more than 1,500 retweets.

Here’s what people have to say about the video: 

What do you think about the video?

First Published: Aug 14, 2019 17:35 IST

tags
more from it s viral
top news
    trending topics
    India vs West IndiesHappy Independence Day 2019KashmirChandrayaan 2Happy Raksha Bandhan 2019Delhi PoliceAshes 2019 2nd TestDelhi Metro
    don't miss