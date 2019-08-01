Video of skater performing stunts on Delhi road goes viral, prompts police action

it-s-viral

Days after a video of a young skater performing dangerous stunts on the road went viral, Delhi Police on Wednesday identified and issued a challan for rash driving against the youth.

In the video which was filmed near Sarai Kale Khan area, a young skater was seen performing dangerous stunts while holding a moving car from the back at night.

The skater was seen moving from one place to another while holding the car while another youth was seen leaning out of the car window.

After the video surfaced on social media platforms, Delhi Police was prompted to take action.

Viral Video of #Delhi - A boy skating behind a fast moving car. Another boy leaning out of car window. @dtptraffic Kindly take note. Hope @nitin_gadkari New Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill will be a strong deterrant for such dangerous stunts pic.twitter.com/eRV4KtKemH — Kirandeep (@raydeep) July 31, 2019

The police said the perpetrator has been identified as a resident of Aya Nagar area in South Delhi. His vehicle has been seized, police added.

