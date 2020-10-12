Video of soliders teaching kid in Ladakh how to salute correctly is making people smile

Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 01:38 IST

If you’re searching for a feel-good video, then you shouldn’t miss this clip of a little boy saluting the Indo Tibetian Border Police (ITBP) troops in Ladakh. What makes the video an interesting watch is how quickly the kid learns the correct way of saluting, after a solider teaches him how to do so. Chances are the clip will leave you with a smile on your face.

The clip shared on the official Twitter profile of ITBP shows the kid named Namgyal standing beside a road in Chushul, Ladakh as the troops pass by.

Taken by an ITBP officer, the video shows the boy saluting the soldiers. Following which one army man teaches him the correct way and he promptly carries out the gesture without a flaw

“Salute! Namgyal, a local kid in Chushul, Ladakh saluting the ITBP troops passing by. The enthusiastic kid saluting with high josh was randomly clicked by an ITBP Officer on 8 October morning,” reads the caption alongside the video.

Salute!



Namgyal, a local kid in Chushul, Ladakh saluting the ITBP troops passing by.



The enthusiastic kid saluting with high josh was randomly clicked by an ITBP Officer on 8 October morning. pic.twitter.com/dak8vV8qCJ — ITBP (@ITBP_official) October 11, 2020

I really feel that the future of our country is safe when I see such videos. Waheguruji bless the little angel. India is proud of you 'chotte sher'. 🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗 — Prabhjyot Singh Madan (@Prabhjyot_Madan) October 11, 2020

What selute jai hind 🇮🇳 — Tapas Purohit (@TapasPurohit7) October 11, 2020

A soldier in making. Salute — Mandeep Jaiswal 🇮🇳 (@JaiswalMandeep) October 11, 2020

Salute to you both. 💪 — Sumit saini (@Sumitsaini474) October 11, 2020

Adorable 💖 Jai Hind — B G KRISHNA (@krishworlds) October 11, 2020

Posted a few hours ago, the clip has already garnered over 8,000 views. People couldn’t stop appreciating the little boy’s enthusiastic salute and dropped fire emojis to express their liking for the video. Many also lauded the army personnel for teaching the boy the right way to do a salute.

What are your thoughts on this adorable video?