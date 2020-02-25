Viral post about lost dog hanging out at a police department is so adorable

it-s-viral

Updated: Feb 25, 2020 17:42 IST

Lost dog stories usually leave people worried and upset. This one, however, is far from it and even has a happy ending. A post shared on Facebook describes a short but beyond adorable story of a dog randomly turning up at a police department, getting a lot of love from officials and then returning to its original owner. The post has gone all kinds of viral and the dog’s happy face has a lot to do with it.

The post has been shared on the ‘Support Our Permian Basin Police Officers’ Facebook page. Shared on February 12, the post details how the dog casually strolled into the police department premises.

“We’re thinking he wanted to apply for a K-9 position after eliminating a Lassie type situation,” says the post. Officials at the department spent some quality time with dog, giving it ample love and attention. But as it turns out, the dog decided for itself when it time to leave and return home.

“He let himself out and after an exhausting search was not found,” says the post. Thankfully, the dog managed to return to its owner but the cops are more than happy to host Chico again.

The adorable post is complete with pictures of Chico standing by the front desk.

Since being shared, the post has collected over 2,500 reactions and more than 1,400 shares - and still counting. People have been posting some delightful comments about the whole incident.

“OMG! How cute is this. I’m sure the officers loved this. What a handsome applicant... I’ll hire him,” says a Facebook user. “How could he not be hired on the spot! Look at that face!” says another. “Doggo was there to report a crime. He wasn’t given any chicken by his humans,” jokes a third. “Someone call the paw-lice! That little bandit stole my heart,” comments a fourth.