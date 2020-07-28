Virat Kohli’s ‘climb up a tree and chill’ throwback pic may make you reflect on the small joys of life

Updated: Jul 28, 2020 19:09 IST

Virat Kohli has shared a new picture on Instagram and chances are his caption may leave you with various thoughts. If you’re someone who loves the outdoors, Kohli’s post may hit you right in the feels and remind you of a time when you spent your day walking barefoot on the grass or surrounded by nature. With our fast-paced lives, extra-long to-do lists and even situations that aren’t in our control, many of us often forget or let go of the simple joys of life. Kohli’s post may just prompt you to think about all those little things that bring big joys.

In a post shared on Instagram, the India captain shared a photo of himself sitting atop a tree. “Throwback to when you could just climb up a tree and chill,” he wrote as his caption for the photo.

Shared about two hours ago, the picture has already collected over 1.7 million likes - and still very much counting.

Along with all the likes, the post has also received an outpouring of reactions.

“Ahhh I miss that too,” wrote an Instagram user probably agreeing with Kohli’s caption. “Super Kohli,” shared another. “True inspiration,” added a third. “King is always on top whether it is on field or off field,” commented a fourth.

Hours ago, Kohli also shared a selfie of himself enjoying coffee on a rainy day.

A selfie shared by India captain Virat Kohli. ( Instagram/@virat.kohli )

So what do you think about these posts shared by Virat Kohli?