Virat Kohli’s ‘dinosaur walk’ is Twitter’s favourite new meme. They’re rib-tickling

Creative minds of Twitter have turned Kohli’s ‘dinosaur walk’ into a reference for hilarious memes.

May 23, 2020
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
People shared all sorts of memes on Twitter.
People shared all sorts of memes on Twitter. (Twitter/@rohitadhikari92)
         

Cricketer Virat Kohli pretending to be a dinosaur is the new love of Twitter’s meme makers. “I spotted .... A Dinosaur on the loose,” with this caption actor Anushka Sharma shared a video on Twitter which shows Kohli’s funny act. It didn’t take long for the video to go crazy viral.

Now, the creative minds of Twitter have turned Kohli’s ‘dinosaur walk’ into a reference for hilarious memes. However, before knowing what they conjured up, take a look at the video which is making people laugh out loud:

We have collected some of the memes that tweeple came up with. There’s a chance that the memes will make you chuckle as well. Take a look:

“It’s magic it’s magic ft. Virat Kohli,” a Twitter user wrote, drawing a reference to the Sci-fi movie Koi Mil Gaya, and shared this image:

Then, there is this Twitter user who thought that the new-avatar of Kohli would be a perfect inclusion to The Flintstones family.

Here’s another person who couldn’t help but share a series of memes:

And, do you know who the newest actor in Toy Story is? It’s Viratosaurus Rex!

Someone saw this act as an inspiration. Wondering for what? Check it out yourself:

Someone took matters a little bit further and instead of just a meme, they tweeted a trailer for an upcoming dinosaur movie featuring none other than the ace cricketer:

Which meme made you laugh out loud?

