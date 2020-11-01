Vito Corleone to Gabbar: Who will you choose as your ‘crime lord avatar’?

Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 08:57 IST

If you’re someone who loves movies then you may know the dialogues “I’m gonna make him an offer he can’t refuse” or “Kitne aadmi the?”. However, do you know what is common between them? They were uttered by iconic villains of the film world. While the former is by Vito Corleone from The Godfather film series, the latter is by Gabbar from the cult movie Sholay. YouTube India has now asked people about their crime lord avatar and the answers are varied, as well as, hilarious.

Taking to Twitter, they shared four images of iconic villains along with a simple caption. “Choose your crime lord avatar,” it reads. Besides pictures of Vito Corleone and Gabbar, they also shared images of Sardar Khan from Gangs of Wasseypur and Crime Master Gogo from the film Andaz Apna Apna.

Take a look at the tweet:

Choose your crime lord avatar pic.twitter.com/UWDfKGsJLr — YouTube India (@YouTubeIndia) October 29, 2020

The post prompted people to share all sorts of comments. While some chose from the given options, others shared the ones they would have liked to see on the list.

“Matlab aisa bilkul immediate soche nahi hai but sochenge,” wrote a Twitter user and shared image of another villain from the Mirzapur series:

Matlab aisa bilkul immediate soche nahi hai but sochenge pic.twitter.com/JI7aQ64Gr0 — Digital Rahman (@godigitalrahman) October 30, 2020

This individual was reminded of a famous dialogue by Crime Master Gogol they tweeted:

Aankhey nikal ke gotiyan khelunga 🔥 — Parth (@parththakar55) October 29, 2020

“Kaleen bhaiya?” commented another about a character from the series Mirzapur played by Pankaj Tripathi. To which, YouTube replied and shared:

Yeh bhi theek hai 💯 — YouTube India (@YouTubeIndia) October 29, 2020

“Where is Mogambo?” asked a third about another iconic villain of Bollywood. The video sharing platform came up with a witty reply and wrote:

Rumours are Mogambo finally got the invisibility watch so we couldn't find him 🤭 — YouTube India (@YouTubeIndia) October 29, 2020

Here’s how others reacted:

Like if this is even a choice 🙄... Crime Master Gogo of course hands down - the only one true villain reigning supreme over them all — Isha Memon (@ishaisme) October 29, 2020

Want to say Gabbar! But Crime master Gogo is my personal favourite! One of Shakti Kapoor’s iconic role!!! Mugambo ka bhatija! Aankhen nikaal ke gotiyan khelta tha 🤣🤣🤣 — Rahul - नाम तो सुना ही होगा! (@rahulharinand) October 29, 2020

Don Vito Corleone and Gabbar Singh — John (@JohnRam50679753) October 29, 2020

What is your choice?