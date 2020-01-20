Waitress’ ‘faith restored’ after her young customers did this

it-s-viral

A woman’s post about seven 6th graders has created quite a stir online and for all the right reasons. It’s the act of the seven young boys which has “restored” the woman’s “faith in the future generations.” There’s a chance that the story will warm up your heart too.

“Today my faith in future generations was restored!!” wrote Nicole Marie on Facebook who works as a waitress in a Michigan restaurant. She then added that during one of her shifts seven sixth graders told her that they wanted to order wings. They also asked, if the amount they have is enough to “cover 40 wings and pops.”

“I looked around confused- wondering where their parents were. I asked if they were alone and they said yes and we’ve been looking forward to this for weeks!” recalled Marie in her post. Then added that the boys were “extremely polite” during the entire conversation. They also kept on “using please and thank you” and promised to “tip her [Marie] well.”

“One of the boys even told his friend to get off the phone when I was talking to them! It was so heartwarming to see how much they were trying, especially when there were no parents around to scold them if they weren’t on their best behaviour,” Marie wrote showcasing the extent of their polite behaviour.

In fact, it turns out, their neighbouring customer was so impressed by the boys’ behaviour that they paid for their food and asked the young ones to “pay it forward.”

Marie then extended her thanks to the parents of the boys who taught them so well. Finally, she ended the post by mentioning that they left the table extremely clean, even better than grown adults (including herself). Along with the post, she also shared an image.

Since being shared on January 11, the post has captured people’s attention. Till now, it has received close to 27,000 reactions and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, it has also gathered more than 10,000 shares and about 1,500 comments.

People had a lot to say and they dropped all sorts of comments on the post. While some couldn’t stop appreciating the behaviour of the young boys, there were others who mentioned that their parents are doing a good job.

“What a blessing!!! Thank you Boys,” wrote a Facebook user. “Nice to hear about young polite people,” commented another. “What a wonderful group of boys! Their parents should be very proud of their children and of themselves for instilling such values and manners,” wrote a third.

“How l wish we had more parents teaching values and manners to their kids. Our future teachers, nurses, doctors, construction workers, welders etc. Kudos to these kids but mostly to their parents ,” excitedly wrote a fourth.

