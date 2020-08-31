‘Wake me up when…’ Delhi Metro’s tweet before resuming services prompts reactions

it-s-viral

Updated: Aug 31, 2020 21:06 IST

After staying put for months due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation will resume services from September 7, in a ‘phased manner’.Now, the official Twitter handle of Delhi Metro has also shared a quirky post to share the update. This tweet has sparked mixed reactions among netizens - while some are excited, a few have shared their concern as well.

Taking cue from the popular song Wake Me Up When September Ends by Green Day, the handle shared a clip that shows the word ‘ends’ being struck through. The word is seen replaced with ‘start’ implying the commencement of services.

“Several months have gone so fast, Wake me up when September starts. #MetroBackOnTrack,” reads the caption along with the clip.

Take a look:

Several months have gone so fast,

Wake me up when September starts. #MetroBackOnTrack pic.twitter.com/9pWba62ANn — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) August 31, 2020

Posted a few hours ago, the clip has garnered over 5,600 views and over 370 likes along with mixed reactions from netizens. While some were more than excited to travel by metro, many showed concern about the proper precautions that need to be taken in the metros and the stations as well.

Dear Delhi Metro, hope you took good care of yourself. Time is coming to get yourselves back on track. So hope you are all buckled and oiled up. ✌️🤘👍 — Deepesh Kumar Sao (@DKumarsao) August 31, 2020

Now please provide some happy moments to those, who are eagerly waiting for their joining after waiting for so long.

"Mai to kab se jaag gaya,

Ab to September bhi aa gaya" — Vivek dadhich 🇮🇳 (@imVdadhich) August 31, 2020

What precautions are taken by Delhi Metro to prevent to spread of Covid 19. — Diwakar Rana (@ranadiwakar84) August 31, 2020

Yeaahhh🤩🤩i m really looking forward to it🤭 — Rishu (@Rishu53524756) August 31, 2020

Please share travel guidelines too — Abhishek Vikram Singh (@Abhi06Singh) August 31, 2020

What about you? Are you eager to travel by metro again?