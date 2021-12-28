e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 28, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Watch: Visually impaired kid gets braille Harry Potter books. Her reaction is priceless

Watch: Visually impaired kid gets braille Harry Potter books. Her reaction is priceless

The girl named Emrie’s aunt Katelyn took to Instagram to share the video.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 23:49 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
The image shows little Emrie with a Harry Potter book.
The image shows little Emrie with a Harry Potter book. (Instagram/@katescookieskc)
         

A heartwarming moment captured in a video may make you want to ask “Who is cutting onions.” Yes, the clip is that emotional. The video showcases a visually impaired kid’s reaction on receiving braille Harry Potter books.

Shared by Instagram user Katelyn, the caption posted alongside the video details that the kid’s name is Emrie. She is Katelyn’s niece. “Thank you, thank you, thank you to everyone who donated and made this Christmas extra special for my niece Emrie! As you can see she is beyond excited to be able to read the Harry Potter books herself!” reads the caption.

Take a look at the clip. And, be sure to keep a box of tissues nearby.

Since being shared, the video has gathered more than 33,000 views and numerous comments. While some expressed that the video left them emotional, others were delighted to witness the moment captured in the clip.

“I think someone is cutting onions in my house rn,” shared an Instagram user. “I’ve watched 14 times already... still crying!! Uhhh it melts my heart,” expressed another. We can’t say that we don’t understand that emotion.

As for this individual, they wrote, “Awww I can’t. I am soooo happy for this moment! Tears!!” Another commented, “Literally balling!!!!! I love this so so much.”

What are your thoughts on the video?

Also Read | How visually impaired woman beat the odds to crack UPSC exam. She’s inspiring many including Mohammad Kaif

tags
top news
Farm laws stir: Govt, farmers to resume talks on Wednesday
Farm laws stir: Govt, farmers to resume talks on Wednesday
India’s first indigenous pneumonia vaccine by SII launched
India’s first indigenous pneumonia vaccine by SII launched
‘Exercise caution’: MHA tells states in wake of new Covid-19 strain
‘Exercise caution’: MHA tells states in wake of new Covid-19 strain
India, UK to finalise early harvest trade deals by 2021
India, UK to finalise early harvest trade deals by 2021
Kanpur postal dept accidentally releases stamps featuring gangsters
Kanpur postal dept accidentally releases stamps featuring gangsters
‘BJP trying to break spine of Bengali culture...’: Mamata Banerjee
‘BJP trying to break spine of Bengali culture...’: Mamata Banerjee
Jaishankar wraps up Qatar visit with focus on boosting ‘multifaceted bilateral’ ties
Jaishankar wraps up Qatar visit with focus on boosting ‘multifaceted bilateral’ ties
Watch: Vaccination dry-run in India as 3 Covid vaccines await approval
Watch: Vaccination dry-run in India as 3 Covid vaccines await approval
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEIndia vs Australia LivePM ModiFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In