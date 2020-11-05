What to say if someone asks ‘How is 2020 going?’ This video may be the answer

Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 11:31 IST

Filled with unexpected twists or surprises – mostly not the happy kind – 2020 has turned out to be quite a year. Hence, when someone asks, “How 2020 is going,” it becomes a very tough question to answer, and may even leave you thinking hard about what to say. In case you have been in a similar situation, YouTube India has a solution for you and that too a hilarious one.

Taking to their official Instagram account, the video sharing platform posted a snippet of a song. “Everyone: How is 2020 going? Me: *sends link to this song*,” they wrote while sharing the video. A longer version of the video with the full song was shared on YouTube profile Jordindian. The song named Eat Sleep Binge Repeat is such that chances are you’ll be tempted to use it as your response too. What’s even more interesting is that it’s so addictive that it may end up living in your mind rent free.

Since being shared just 15 hours ago, the video has gathered over 15,000 views – and the numbers are only increasing. People shared all sorts of responses with most saying how much they relate to the song.

“Hmm bhai yehi to hai kaam (This is what we do),” wrote an Instagram user. “Chalo ye bhi thik hai (this is ok too)” commented another using a popular dialogue from Mirzapur 2. “Eat Sleep Binge Repeat...........×1000,” said a third.

What do you think of YouTube India’s post?