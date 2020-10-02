e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 02, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Wildlife week launched at zoo to celebrate and promote Assam’s rich fauna

Wildlife week launched at zoo to celebrate and promote Assam’s rich fauna

The annual 66th Wildlife Week would invite participants for essay writing, painting and photography throughout the week.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 02, 2020 10:40 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Guwahati
This week-long affair aims to celebrate, educate and promote Assam’s rich fauna.
This week-long affair aims to celebrate, educate and promote Assam’s rich fauna.(ANI)
         

Assam Minister of Environment and Forest Parimal Suklabaidya on Thursday launched the 66th Wildlife Week at Assam State Zoo cum Botanical Garden in Guwahati.

This week-long affair aims to celebrate, educate and promote Assam’s rich fauna.

Speaking at the occasion, Suklabaidya said: “Assam’s richness in terms of wildlife is unmatched and this annual affair celebrates the same. We are celebrating Elephant’s day today. The rest of the week is planned with various activities that involve and hope to connect Assamese across the state.”

The annual 66th Wildlife Week would invite participants for essay writing, painting and photography throughout the week.

tags
top news
US President Trump, first lady Melania test positive for Covid-19
US President Trump, first lady Melania test positive for Covid-19
How Covid-19 has gripped India’s urban centres
How Covid-19 has gripped India’s urban centres
‘Won’t bow down’: Rahul Gandhi quotes Mahatma on Gandhi Jayanti
‘Won’t bow down’: Rahul Gandhi quotes Mahatma on Gandhi Jayanti
PM Modi wishes friend Donald Trump, first lady Melania quick recovery from Covid-19
PM Modi wishes friend Donald Trump, first lady Melania quick recovery from Covid-19
Anurag denies sexual misconduct charges, provides proof he was abroad
Anurag denies sexual misconduct charges, provides proof he was abroad
Kim Jong Un’s sister reported in public for first time since July
Kim Jong Un’s sister reported in public for first time since July
Hathras gang-rape: Lawyers demand president’s rule in Uttar Pradesh
Hathras gang-rape: Lawyers demand president’s rule in Uttar Pradesh
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 GuidelinesKXIP vs MI Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In