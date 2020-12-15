e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Wind met ice and created magic: Pic of icy fence may leave you stunned

Wind met ice and created magic: Pic of icy fence may leave you stunned

While some pointed out that the fence resembled the Great Wall from the popular TV series Game of Thrones, others expressed how beautiful nature can be.

Dec 15, 2020
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the fence covered with ice.
The image shows the fence covered with ice.(Reddit)
         

Several pictures from nature possess the ability to mesmerize one thoroughly. One such particular image shared on the subreddit ‘oddlysatisfying’ has grabbed the attention of netizens and may amaze you too. The image features a simple wired fence but what makes it interesting is the ice formation on it.

“When constant winds and ice meet a fence,” reads the caption of the image. A fence covered with ice can be seen in the picture. However, the nature of the formation of ice is what needs special mention.

Take a look at the post:

When constant winds and ice meet a fence. from r/oddlysatisfying

Shared on December 13, the post has garnered over 82,100 upvotes and many comments from netizens. While some pointed out that the fence resembled the Great Wall from the popular TV series Game of Thrones, others expressed how beautiful nature can be.

“One day it will be tall and mighty enough to keep out the White Walkers,” wrote a Reddit user comparing the resemblance of the fence to the Great Wall. “Ice cubbies!” pointed out another. “This is just a Canadian post office. Obviously made of ice, no doors needed because they’re so trustworthy and honest,” joked a third. “Lady wind met Sir ice and created magic,” said one with a poetic tinge.

What are your thoughts on this unusual phenomenon?

