Home / It's Viral / Woman delivers baby in car with help of Jodhpur Police

Woman delivers baby in car with help of Jodhpur Police

Police constables assisted the woman and helped her during labour.

it-s-viral Updated: May 06, 2020 12:25 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Jodhpur, Rajasthan
Preeti Chandra, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), Rajasthan, speaking about the incident.
Preeti Chandra, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), Rajasthan, speaking about the incident.(ANI)
         

A woman gave birth to a child in a car at Akhilya Circle, Jodhpur with the help of Police Constables, after her car broke down while she was being taken to hospital, said Preeti Chandra, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), Rajasthan.

“On May 4, a woman with her husband were on their way from Barmer district to Jodhpur for delivery when their car broke down at Akhilya Circle, Jodhpur. At that time the woman went into labour. Though the lady constable present at the scene immediately called for a doctor and nurse, the delivery had to be done with the help of police Constables before the medical staff could reach,” said Chandra.

She further said that mother and child were later shifted to a nearby hospital and both are healthy.

