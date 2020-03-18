e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Woman mistakes cheese for soap, washes hands with it for days. Cue the facepalm

Woman mistakes cheese for soap, washes hands with it for days. Cue the facepalm

it-s-viral Updated: Mar 18, 2020 18:33 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Reddit user, Miley from Vancouver, shared a picture of herself holding a mysterious looking yellow bar.
Highlights
  • Reddit user, Miley from Vancouver, shared a picture of herself holding a mysterious looking yellow bar on the subreddit ‘funny’
  • She captioned the picture “just realized my soap wasn’t working because it’s literally a block of cheese”
  • The post since has more than 7,600 upvotes and about 220 comments

Some of you may have heard the phrase ‘cheese goes with everything’. Yes, cheese does sound delicious on some pasta as well as pizza; and it even goes well with red wine and crackers. But the one thing that cheese doesn’t go well with is your handwashing routine.

Reddit user, Miley from Vancouver, shared a picture of herself holding a mysterious looking yellow bar on the subreddit ‘funny’ with the caption “just realized my soap wasn’t working because it’s literally a block of cheese”. Since the post has more than 7,600 upvotes and about 220 comments.

Just realized my soap wasn’t working because it’s literally a block of cheese from r/funny

In the thread, Miley explained that she was housesitting and a little intoxicated which is what led to her miscalculations about the orange looking block. She found the suspicious substance on the counter and given its hard texture assumed that it was hand soap. It was apparently the lack of foam that led to the discovery some days later that she was, in fact, washing her hands with mature cheddar.

The Reddit community couldn’t handle the absurdity of the whole situation and got down to making some cheesy puns. One comment read, “but that must mean... have we been eating Mac&Soap the entire week”? While another person commented, “Hello! Is it brie you’re looking for”?

With novel coronavirus spreading around the globe and people getting further motivated to wash their hands more regularly; this Reddit user couldn’t help but get punny about the whole situation. They said, “It’s important to follow the CDC hand washing instructions: Step 1 - Get a good cheddary lather going”.

While some users were shocked that such an instance had happened others weren’t surprised at all. In fact, one Reddit user shared information about a subreddit where people guess the difference between artisanal cheese and soaps.

This one Reddit user probably summarised the whole situation well when saying, “It ain’t easy being cheesy”! What are your thoughts on this cheesy situation?

