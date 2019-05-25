Today in New Delhi, India
May 25, 2019-Saturday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

Woman pranks mom about dating Keanu Reeves, her reaction is pure gold

Zahra Haider shared screenshots of her conversation with her mother. The images show Haider seeking her mother’s blessings and showing her a picture of Keanu Reeves.

it's viral Updated: May 25, 2019 16:27 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Twitter,Keanu Reeves
Zahra Haider, a 32-year-old Pakistani-American woman, with her mother. (Twitter/@haiderzs)

Zahra Haider, a 32-year-old Pakistani-American woman, recently managed to prank her mother in the funniest way possible. She convinced her mother, who is unaware of Keanu Reeves, that she is dating the Hollywood star. Though funny, this is not the news that is making netizens go gaga. It’s her unsuspecting mother’s reaction that has won the hearts of Tweeple.

She shared screenshots of her conversation with her mother. The images show Haider seeking her mother’s blessings and showing her a picture of Keanu Reeves. To this, her mom replies, “I am so happy and excited, he seems like a honest person.” Take a look at the entire conversation:

Later, an emotional Haider shared another screenshot informing Tweeple about her mother’s reaction after she revealed the truth.

The beautiful conversation between the mother and her daughter, on the pretext of a prank, has struck a chord with netizens. While some commented on their relationship, others wrote about a mother’s love.

Haider took this opportunity to share an image with her mother.

And, netizens had a lot to say about the duo.

How will your mom react if you prank her in this way?

First Published: May 25, 2019 16:26 IST

tags

more from it s viral
trending topics