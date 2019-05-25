Woman pranks mom about dating Keanu Reeves, her reaction is pure gold

Zahra Haider, a 32-year-old Pakistani-American woman, recently managed to prank her mother in the funniest way possible. She convinced her mother, who is unaware of Keanu Reeves, that she is dating the Hollywood star. Though funny, this is not the news that is making netizens go gaga. It’s her unsuspecting mother’s reaction that has won the hearts of Tweeple.

She shared screenshots of her conversation with her mother. The images show Haider seeking her mother’s blessings and showing her a picture of Keanu Reeves. To this, her mom replies, “I am so happy and excited, he seems like a honest person.” Take a look at the entire conversation:

TIL that my mom has no idea who Keanu Reeves is, and I took full advantage. pic.twitter.com/gEVuEPwLlB — zeher (@haiderzs) May 20, 2019

Later, an emotional Haider shared another screenshot informing Tweeple about her mother’s reaction after she revealed the truth.

For everyone asking about an update. Brb have something in my eye 🥺 pic.twitter.com/3l7EDNotlh — zeher (@haiderzs) May 21, 2019

The beautiful conversation between the mother and her daughter, on the pretext of a prank, has struck a chord with netizens. While some commented on their relationship, others wrote about a mother’s love.

The level of acceptance😂😂 I would've gotten flying chappals — Mehreen Talha (@dramallama212) May 21, 2019

Her response is so pure and sweet mA 🥺🥺 — momina (@mominabano) May 20, 2019

All Ami's are same...irrespective of religion caste or creed...May Allah keep yours blessed (and Innocent) — Dewan Sachal (@essel1) May 21, 2019

I feel so bad for your Mom omg she was genuinely excited about you finding such a nice guy 😭 — Mahima Kukreja 🌱🌈✊🏽 (@AGirlOfHerWords) May 21, 2019

Haider took this opportunity to share an image with her mother.

Also I know none of you asked but here we are ☺️ pic.twitter.com/04klmcbVYz — zeher (@haiderzs) May 21, 2019

And, netizens had a lot to say about the duo.

Those are very stunning women in stunning outfits. Keanu would be lucky — YellowGlassDragon (@karishmau) May 21, 2019

Adorable! Keanu Reeves would be a lucky guy. Love the shade and matching pink outfits. — A. Ali (@kharthoom) May 22, 2019

and u r looking beautiful:-) — GoT STAN ACCOUNT FOREVER (@thankunextbeach) May 21, 2019

OMG gurl you look so great LOVE those sleeves!!!



Also matching outfits are so great wow

Stay happy!! — Tanvi Bhakta (@tanvibhakta_) May 21, 2019

First Published: May 25, 2019 16:26 IST