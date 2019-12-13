Woman saves 20 kg python, calls it ‘bachha’. ‘Bravo’ says Twitter

it-s-viral

Animal rescue videos are a hit among netizens for their heart touching moments. But what happens when it’s a scary reptile? This thrilling video of a woman rescuing a python is going viral for the right reasons.

The clip shared on Twitter by Harinder Sikka was taken in Ernakulam. The woman was identified as Vidya Raju, the wife of a senior navy officer who is an immense nature lover as well as a snake rescuer.

The video shows, Vidya along with three men including a navy officer and a young girl, trying to pull out the 20 kg python from some bushes. Holding the python’s throat Vidya slowly pulls it up and asks the officer and the men to pick up the python’s tail gently. With the help of the men she brings the python out quite skilfully. The python turns out to be huge as the helpers found it hard to put inside a sack.

As Vidya was handling the matter with utmost courage, the video shows her asking a man to come up and help as he gets afraid of the huge reptile.

“Leave aside women, wonder how many men can show such guts,” Sikka wrote in the caption.

Watch the shocking video:

The video posted on December 10, went viral with almost 50,000 likes. The lady was appreciated for her courage and compassion towards the python. Netizens loved how gently she handled the matter and kept calling the scary snake ‘bachha’.

This is *Vidya Raju* from Bihar, who lives in *Panampally Nagar*, Ernakulam. She is a nature lover, bird watcher and snake rescuer. She is available to help, if we have any issues with snake threat in our community here! 👍 — Rakesh Gupta (@RakeshG1109) December 12, 2019

And such a compassionate lady too. Respects & Salutes 🙏❤️ — Amrita Bhinder (@amritabhinder) December 12, 2019

Apart from the brvery, really ❤️ d way she is being so considerate to the reptile & calling it repeatedly "bachcha". — Ramakrishnan🇮🇳 (@ramkiseshagiri) December 12, 2019

Wow... Such a courageous woman. The act speaks of her compassion and grit at the same time. Much respect. ❤️ — Madhura P. Borde (@MadhuraRadha) December 12, 2019

OMG!! She is handling it with so much care👏🏻👏🏻🙏🏻Just like a baby 🙏🏻 — Rashi (@rasharunrash) December 12, 2019

