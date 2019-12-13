e-paper
Friday, Dec 13, 2019
Woman saves 20 kg python, calls it ‘bachha’. ‘Bravo’ says Twitter

The video shows, Vidya along with three men including a navy officer and a young girl, trying to pull out the 20 kg python from some bushes.

Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The snake turns out to be huge as the helpers found it hard to put the rescued snake inside a sack.
Animal rescue videos are a hit among netizens for their heart touching moments. But what happens when it’s a scary reptile? This thrilling video of a woman rescuing a python is going viral for the right reasons.

The clip shared on Twitter by Harinder Sikka was taken in Ernakulam. The woman was identified as Vidya Raju, the wife of a senior navy officer who is an immense nature lover as well as a snake rescuer.

The video shows, Vidya along with three men including a navy officer and a young girl, trying to pull out the 20 kg python from some bushes. Holding the python’s throat Vidya slowly pulls it up and asks the officer and the men to pick up the python’s tail gently. With the help of the men she brings the python out quite skilfully. The python turns out to be huge as the helpers found it hard to put inside a sack.

As Vidya was handling the matter with utmost courage, the video shows her asking a man to come up and help as he gets afraid of the huge reptile.

“Leave aside women, wonder how many men can show such guts,” Sikka wrote in the caption.

Watch the shocking video:

The video posted on December 10, went viral with almost 50,000 likes. The lady was appreciated for her courage and compassion towards the python. Netizens loved how gently she handled the matter and kept calling the scary snake ‘bachha’.

Watch the fascinatingly scary video?

india news