Man falls into well with a snake while rescuing it, video will give you chills

Updated: Dec 12, 2019 17:29 IST

A rather scary video of a man trying to rescue a snake from a well in Kerala has gone viral for its dramatic end. The man can be seen entering a deep well with the support of rope and catching the reptile’s tail. The snake then wraps itself around the man’s body and he starts climbing up.

When the man almost reaches the top, with the snake still in tow, his hand suddenly slips and he falls straight into the well. The video then ends abruptly, with no clarity on what happened to the man and the snake.

Watch the frightening video below:

It was later confirmed by the rescuer, identified as Shagil, that both he and the snake are safe. Shagil is a rescue watcher in the forest department, and belongs to Peramangalam village in Kerala’s Thrissur district.

“When I saw the snake in the well, my first idea was to catch it by using a trap. But the well was deep and as we tried to capture it, it kept moving away. So I decided to get down into the well using a rope. Once, I was in the well, I used a branch to get the snake to come to me and I was able to hold on to its head,” Shagil told Manorama news channel.

Shagil said that on his way up the well, he had asked one of the locals to hold his hand.

However, due to the fright of the snake, the grip of the helper wasn’t firm enough and Shagil fell down.

“Since the water was deep, I was not injured. The snake wasn’t either,” he added.

Shagil, who has a lot of experience in the field, further asserted that he didn’t fall due to suffocation or breathing troubles. “The snake wasn’t causing any problems. My grip was firm. It was because of a small mistake on the part of the locals who were helping me up,” he said.

The snake was later safely released into the wild.