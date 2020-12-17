e-paper
Woman teaches children for free near their dwellings in Bhubaneswar, Odisha

She has been teaching these students in the Nala Basti area in Rasulgarh near their dwellings. The classes are held sometimes under a tree.

Asian News International | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta
Bhubaneswar
The image shows Manshi Sathpati who is providing free education to the kids.
The image shows Manshi Sathpati who is providing free education to the kids. (Twitter/@ANI)
         

A woman, Manshi Sathpati is providing free education to tribal children in Bhubaneswar.

“It is a slum area and their parents are daily wage labourers. The government runs many schemes for them but they don’t want to leave this place. I thought maybe if I teach them here itself they will develop interest in studies,” Sathpati told ANI.

ANI also took to Twitter to share images of the teacher with her students:

“As of now, 40 students study. In one year’s time, they are studying English, Oriya, General Knowledge and Maths. They also have interest in singing, dance and drawing. I also conduct dance classes for them twice a week,” she said.

Sathpati said that some of them want to become doctor, model and some hero. “I inspire them and advice them to study so that they can become what they want ,” she said.

Speaking regarding the challenges, Sathpati said that first, we have to generate interest for studies in them “We give them biscuits and chocolates so that they get interested in their studies.”

“After COVID-19 pandemic, I teach them once in a week following social distancing and wearing masks,” she added.

