e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 03, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / It's Viral / Woman thinks she has poop stains all over her. It’s not what it look like

Woman thinks she has poop stains all over her. It’s not what it look like

Since beings shared just a day back, the tweet has gathered close to three lakh views.

it-s-viral Updated: Mar 03, 2020 12:06 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows brown stains smeared on pillow and bedsheet.
The image shows brown stains smeared on pillow and bedsheet. (Twitter/@abishenton)
         

A woman was left baffled when she woke up to find a brown substance smeared all over her hair, face, and bed. Horrified, she texted her partner to ask why she woke up with poop all over her and they replied. It’s the conversation between the duo - that unveils the truth behind the stains - which has now left people in splits.

This hilarious incident came to light when the woman took to Twitter to share two images. One image shows her bed with brown stains smeared all over it. The other image is a screenshot of the texts exchanged between her and her partner.

Turns out, the stain all over her isn’t poop. Actually, it’s far from anything gross – it’s chocolate. When she asked “what was the thought process behind” the act, this is what the partner replied:

Since beings shared just a day back, the tweet has quickly piqued people’s attention. Till now, it has gathered close to three lakh views – and the numbers are still increasing. Additionally, it has also garnered over 39,000 retweets.

People dropped all sorts of comments on the tweet. While some applauded the woman’s patience, others expressed their unhappiness with her partner. Many used gifs to express their reactions.

Here’s what they tweeted:

What would you do in such a situation?

tags
top news
Coronavirus scare hits Noida school, shut for three days
Coronavirus scare hits Noida school, shut for three days
PM Modi stings Manmohan Singh for ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’
PM Modi stings Manmohan Singh for ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’
Iranian envoy summoned on minister’s tweet on Delhi riot, demarche issued
Iranian envoy summoned on minister’s tweet on Delhi riot, demarche issued
Security scare at Parliament after MP’s car accidentally touches boom barrier
Security scare at Parliament after MP’s car accidentally touches boom barrier
Handshake? No thanks; global greeting habits change due to coronavirus
Handshake? No thanks; global greeting habits change due to coronavirus
Yamaha announces price list of its entire BS 6 product line-up
Yamaha announces price list of its entire BS 6 product line-up
Delhi gangster who shot singer surrounded by cops, outs ‘surrender offer’
Delhi gangster who shot singer surrounded by cops, outs ‘surrender offer’
‘When you cross 30, it affects your eyesight’: Kapil on Kohli’s struggles
‘When you cross 30, it affects your eyesight’: Kapil on Kohli’s struggles
trending topics
CoronavirusSSC CHSL Admit cardHSSC Recruitment 2020Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar postersPM ModiDelhi riotsAsim Riaz

don't miss

latest news

india news