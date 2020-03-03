Woman thinks she has poop stains all over her. It’s not what it look like

Updated: Mar 03, 2020 12:06 IST

A woman was left baffled when she woke up to find a brown substance smeared all over her hair, face, and bed. Horrified, she texted her partner to ask why she woke up with poop all over her and they replied. It’s the conversation between the duo - that unveils the truth behind the stains - which has now left people in splits.

This hilarious incident came to light when the woman took to Twitter to share two images. One image shows her bed with brown stains smeared all over it. The other image is a screenshot of the texts exchanged between her and her partner.

Turns out, the stain all over her isn’t poop. Actually, it’s far from anything gross – it’s chocolate. When she asked “what was the thought process behind” the act, this is what the partner replied:

Since beings shared just a day back, the tweet has quickly piqued people’s attention. Till now, it has gathered close to three lakh views – and the numbers are still increasing. Additionally, it has also garnered over 39,000 retweets.

People dropped all sorts of comments on the tweet. While some applauded the woman’s patience, others expressed their unhappiness with her partner. Many used gifs to express their reactions.

Here’s what they tweeted:

When he got up to do this he was like... pic.twitter.com/xpgRQ9QhiM — Corey (@mambamenta1ity) March 2, 2020

The effort was there : bring love chocolate



The execution how ever... — TwistedHound (@TwistHound) March 2, 2020

