e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 02, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Woman with colour blindness documents struggles of daily life. Watch

Woman with colour blindness documents struggles of daily life. Watch

Shared on TikTok, the video starts with the woman saying, “things in my colour blind world that just makes sense.”

it-s-viral Updated: Jun 02, 2020 18:23 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Take a look at the monochrome world shown by this woman with colour blindness.
Take a look at the monochrome world shown by this woman with colour blindness.(TikTok)
         

The world is a place bursting with different hues. However, for this woman, who suffers from colour blindness, that world remains untouched. In her own words, she sees things in a very different way. And now, she has made a clip to give everyone a glimpse of how she sees this world.

Shared on TikTok, the video starts with the woman saying, “things in my colour blind world that just makes sense.” Then she goes onto describe how she chooses her eyeshadow palette or her wardrobe. The video ends with the woman telling how she sets her iPad to grayscale mode to figure the apps out clearly.

@nnnnaaaatttt4

just a normal colorblind day for me 🌈👀 ##foryou ##foryoupage ##fyp

♬ original sound - nnnnaaaatttt4

Since being shared, the clip has garnered over 8 lakh views and tons of surprised comments from netizens.

“So you basically see 50 shades of Grey,” says a TikTok user, to which the creator of the clip replied with an affirmative answer. “Wow that’s a tough life, respect girl!” writes another. “You can use those glasses they make for colour blind people,” comments a third.

This woman is acing the journey of life with flying colours.

What do you think of this video?

tags
top news
Manu Sharma, who shot dead Jessica Lal in 1999, released from Delhi prison
Manu Sharma, who shot dead Jessica Lal in 1999, released from Delhi prison
198 migrant workers killed in road accidents during lockdown: Report
198 migrant workers killed in road accidents during lockdown: Report
Moody’s rated Modi’s handling of economy a step above ‘junk’: Rahul Gandhi
Moody’s rated Modi’s handling of economy a step above ‘junk’: Rahul Gandhi
LIVE: Tamil Nadu reports 1,091 new Covid-19 cases, total at 24,586
LIVE: Tamil Nadu reports 1,091 new Covid-19 cases, total at 24,586
Adesh Kumar Gupta appointed Delhi BJP chief, takes over from Manoj Tiwari
Adesh Kumar Gupta appointed Delhi BJP chief, takes over from Manoj Tiwari
‘We’re far from the peak’: ICMR expert on Covid-19 crisis in India
‘We’re far from the peak’: ICMR expert on Covid-19 crisis in India
How was Cyclone Nisarga set to hit Maharashtra, Gujarat named
How was Cyclone Nisarga set to hit Maharashtra, Gujarat named
Explained: Trump’s G7 offer for India, how it may help amid China standoff
Explained: Trump’s G7 offer for India, how it may help amid China standoff
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Lockdown 5.0Cyclone NisargaJAC 9th result 2020 live updateJharkhand Board 9th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In