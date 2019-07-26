Work fail video reminds people of their own disasters. Facepalm guaranteed

Think you’re having a bad day at work? Sadly, there are people who can give you tough competition in that department - and this Twitter thread shows just that. Will it make you forget your own issues? Probably not. Will it help you feel better about your own problems? Most likely.

It all started when Twitter user @suziihakim posted a tweet about a friend who was having a really bad time at work.

“Pray for my friend Hannah,” she wrote in a tweet. “Nothing’s wrong with her, she’s just having a very rough week at work,” she added. In reference to her caption, she added a video of Hannah at work. The video, a montage of different moments, shows a woman bumping around in a store and accidentally breaking things while trying to work.

Pray for my friend Hannah. Nothings wrong with her, she’s just having a very rough week at work. pic.twitter.com/ucm3j8qG7C — Suz🌞 (@suziihakim) July 22, 2019

Interestingly, people on Twitter could more than relate to Hannah’s plight.

The post, shared on July 22, has now gathered about 7 million views, over 53,800 ‘likes’ and more than 12,000 retweets.

Many have shared their own work fail videos to show Hannah isn’t alone. Wonderfully, that has turned a Twitter thread that will make you smile - and facepalm more than once atleast.

Here are some of the funniest tweets below:

I’ve been waiting to show the world my $8,500 in damages pic.twitter.com/IHQyy6dtsz — tyler🌹 (@tylermuniz_) July 23, 2019

Pray for me too 😭 a roach was inside my apron pocket at work and climbed out onto my body 😭 pic.twitter.com/d6fhAgYeFx — Jordan Alexander (@JOJOALEXANDER_) July 23, 2019

I will never forget.. work sucks pic.twitter.com/JCAjBgHBua — day$ha (@dayxdivine) July 23, 2019

If this helps i slipped on DRY FLOOR pic.twitter.com/owEJleE5vr — sam 🦋 (@_rodriguezs__) July 23, 2019

What do you think of these amusing videos? Do you have any such work fails?

First Published: Jul 26, 2019 17:14 IST