World Elephant Day: This video of a baby elephant playing with bananas will put a smile on your face. Watch

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 22:16 IST

Videos that capture baby elephants playing or being happy are a sure shot way to brighten a dull day, week or even month. And this video that’s made its way onto Twitter is one of them.

Ahead of World Elephant Day, which is celebrated on August 12, IFS officer Susanta Nanda has shared an adorable clip of a baby elephant playing with some bananas. The little elephant is seen kicking a banana branch, then chasing after it, falling down, running to its mother, then picking another branch to play with and this goes on.

Nanda captioned the video, “Preparing for tomorrow’s world elephants day”. If you love animals, especially baby elephants, this video is sure to put a huge smile on your face.

Preparing for tomorrow’s world elephants day.. pic.twitter.com/JdUyq2G957 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) August 11, 2020

Shared about an hour ago, the video has collected several happy reactions.

“The baby elephant seems excited for the celebrations,” comments an individual. “How sweet is this OMG,” posts another.

The video was originally shared on the YouTube channel for GreaterGoodorg, a charitable organisation. Check out the longer version of the video below:

World Elephant Day is a day dedicated to bringing awareness about the plight of the animal and help in its protection.