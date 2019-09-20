Zomato’s standing love affair with chai is #couplegoals on the next level

it-s-viral

If you follow restaurant search and food delivery platform Zomato, you’ve probably seen their tweets on chai. Zomato, it seems, has a long standing affair with the hot beverage and isn’t afraid to proclaim its love. Tweet after tweet, the handle has posted about chai, its importance, all the reasons one should have chai and more. Interestingly, people on Twitter - especially those who are chai lovers - seem to enjoy these tweets to no end.

We’ve compiled a list of 10 tweets that sum up Zomato’s love for chai:

Zomato’s latest tweet explains the correlation of one’s mood to the availability of chai

😞 ☕



🙁 ☕



😗 ☕



😙☕



😚 — Zomato India (@ZomatoIN) September 20, 2019

Do you love someone the way Zomato loves chai?

You're the first thing that crosses my mind every morning. You motivate me to get out of my bed. I feel great when we spend time together. My days begin and end with you. I love you, chai. — Zomato India (@ZomatoIN) September 18, 2019

Salman Khan’s ‘Kick’ dialogue maybe applicable here. “Mere bare mein itna mat sochna... dil mein aata hoon, samajh mein nahi.”

A lot of people have been asking us why we tweet so much about chai and we just want to say that this tweet is also a reminder for you to have chai. — Zomato India (@ZomatoIN) September 12, 2019

Chai comes in all shapes, sizes and colour

Only true chai lovers understand the difference🤤 pic.twitter.com/ofIJltezI8 — Zomato India (@ZomatoIN) July 23, 2019

But it’s important to accept it… kyunki har ek chai, zaroori hoti hai

Stop comparing teas; they are all special in their own ways



Kadak chai is AMAZING



Cutting chai is INCREDIBLE



Adrak vaali chai is IMPECCABLE



Green tea



Masala chai is REVOLUTIONARY — Zomato India (@ZomatoIN) September 9, 2019

Agree?

Cutting chai has such an apt name –– it really cuts you off from all the negativity in your life ❤ — Zomato India (@ZomatoIN) September 6, 2019

“My productivity is directly proportional to the cups of tea I’ve had” or “Kyunki kisi aur ke liye ban rahi hai” -- What’s your excuse?

Issued in public interest: A thread of excuses to have chai. Keep adding👇 — Zomato India (@ZomatoIN) September 4, 2019

Yes or no?

Duniya mein achai ki nahi, chai ki kami hai. — Zomato India (@ZomatoIN) August 9, 2019

Chai lovers won’t disagree

Chai is like salary, jitni mile utni kam hai. — Zomato India (@ZomatoIN) July 24, 2019

Find someone who loves you the way Zomato loves chai

me talking about work

▶ 🔘──────── 00:02



me talking about my favourite TV show

▶ 🔘──────── 08:23



me talking about chai

▶ 🔘──────── 10:54:27 — Zomato India (@ZomatoIN) August 8, 2019

What do you think of Zomato and all the chai tweets?

