Zomato’s standing love affair with chai is #couplegoals on the next level

Do you love someone the way Zomato loves chai?

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 20, 2019 15:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Zomato has a long standing affair with chai and isn’t afraid to proclaim its love. (Twitter/@ZomatoIN)
         

If you follow restaurant search and food delivery platform Zomato, you’ve probably seen their tweets on chai. Zomato, it seems, has a long standing affair with the hot beverage and isn’t afraid to proclaim its love. Tweet after tweet, the handle has posted about chai, its importance, all the reasons one should have chai and more. Interestingly, people on Twitter - especially those who are chai lovers - seem to enjoy these tweets to no end.

We’ve compiled a list of 10 tweets that sum up Zomato’s love for chai:

Zomato’s latest tweet explains the correlation of one’s mood to the availability of chai

Do you love someone the way Zomato loves chai?

Salman Khan’s ‘Kick’ dialogue maybe applicable here. “Mere bare mein itna mat sochna... dil mein aata hoon, samajh mein nahi.

Chai comes in all shapes, sizes and colour

But it’s important to accept it… kyunki har ek chai, zaroori hoti hai

Agree?

“My productivity is directly proportional to the cups of tea I’ve had” or “Kyunki kisi aur ke liye ban rahi hai” -- What’s your excuse?

Yes or no?

Chai lovers won’t disagree

Find someone who loves you the way Zomato loves chai

What do you think of Zomato and all the chai tweets?

First Published: Sep 20, 2019 15:15 IST

