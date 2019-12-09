Zoo shares story of sloth couple and their ‘slow’ courtship, amuses people

it-s-viral

Updated: Dec 09, 2019 16:56 IST

A post shared by USA’s Cincinnati zoo has turned into a source of entertainment for many. Shared on Facebook, the post details the love story between two sloths at the zoo. It’s not just the adorable tale or a cute image of the couple which has captured people’s attention, it’s also the witty caption which has added on to its amusement.

“If you don’t see two-toed Moe the sloth in Discovery Forest, it’s for a good reason. He’s being introduced to a new girlfriend, a seven-year-old sloth named Lightning!” informs the opening lines of the post. Then it further reveals that things are going well between the couple and as for the speed of their courtship - “they’re taking things slowly”.

It also adds that the duo will stay together for a week. After that, Lightning will venture out the forest by herself and after two days Moe will join her.

Since being shared on December 6, the video has amassed close to 16,000 reactions. Additionally, it has also gathered about 2,000 shares and over 1,800 comments.

The video has sparked all sorts of reactions. While many commented that the couple looks lovely together, others expressed their love for the creatures.

“She is beautiful!! I hope they do well together,” wrote a Facebook user.” They’re falling in love. Awwww!” commented another. “Moe and Lightning sitting in a tree kissing … first comes love then comes marriage ... here comes Moe with a baby carriage!!” joked another.

