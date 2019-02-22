2 officials shifted, 2 suspended over Pak national’s killing in Jaipur jail

Post-mortem of the Pakistani national, who was killed in Jaipur Central Jail on Wednesday following a brawl over watching television, was conducted at SMS Hospital’s mortuary on Thursday, said police.

The autopsy lasted nearly 75 minutes, and the body has been kept in deep freezer after the examination, police added.

Meanwhile, the state prisons department took action against four Jaipur jail officials and asked inspector general (prisons) to conduct an inquiry into the administrative lapses, said director general (prisons) NRK Reddy.

Shakir Ullah, 45, convicted in a terror case and lodged in Jaipur Central Jail since 2011, was allegedly killed by four other inmates after they had arguments over lowering the volume of television in ward No. 10 on Wednesday afternoon.

Jaipur jail superintendent R Anteshwaran registered an FIR about the murder at Lalkothi police station on Wednesday night under section 302 (murder) and 34 (criminal act is done by several persons in furtherance of the common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

A senior jail official said Ullah’s body will be kept in mortuary for 7 days and if no one turns up to claim it until then, it will be disposed of as an unclaimed body.

Reddy said the union ministry of home affairs was informed about the case so that the killed Pak national’s family could be contacted.

The DG (prisons) said the superintendent of the jail along with the deputy jailor has been posted out, and the warden and head warden have been placed under suspension.

A statement from the home department on late Wednesday night said Jaipur central jail superintendent Sanjay Yadav was removed and Rakesh Sharma was made the new superintendent. Deputy jailor Jagdish Sharma was also removed. Head warden of ward number 10 Baidyanath Sharma was suspended.

A detailed inquiry into this incident will be conducted by Rupinder Singh, IGP (jail), Jaipur. Reddy said the matter would be investigated thoroughly by the police. “The Inspector general (prisons) has been ordered to carry out investigation into the matter to look into the administrative lapses of the case,” said Reddy.

Gandhi Nagar assistant commissioner of police Rajpal Godara said the postmortem began around 3.30pm in the presence of judicial magistrate Seema Kumari.

According to the FIR, nine inmates were present in the cell when the murder occurred.

“Warden Ramswaroop heard a loud voice from the cell. When he rushed to check, four inmates, Haji Khan, Mahesh, Mallaki and Nandlal, came running towards him to tell him that four inmates – Ajeet Jat, Manoj Pratap Singh, Kulwinder Gurjar and Bhajan Meena – had killed Shakir Ullah with stone,” the FIR reads.

Jat of Jaipur is serving life imprisonment for rape of a Japanese tourist in 2015; Gurjar of Jaipur is charged with murder; Singh of Maharajganj (Uttar Pradesh) is on death row for the 2013 rape-and-murder of a child; and Meena of Karauli is also on death row for murder.

