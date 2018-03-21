₹69-crore drinking water project for Kho Nagoriyan soon: Minister

The drinking water problem in Kho Nagoriyan area of Jaipur will be resolved soon, waterworks minister Surendra Goyal told a group of representatives from the area, who had come to meet him at the secretariat in Jaipur on Wednesday.

Goyal assured the group that approval for a ₹69-crore drinking water project for the area will be given within 10 days, a release from his office said. A detailed report of the project is ready and completion of the remaining process might take a few more days, the release added.

“The government is committed to provide pure drinking water to common people. In the past four years, the government has spent over ₹20,000 crore to ensure that water reaches the last person in the row,” said the minister.

Mohammad Raees, one of the representatives, said that the meeting was positive. The local MLA, Kailash Verma said the government is sensitive towards the drinking water problem and the problem in Kho Nagoriyan area will be resolved within days.

The waterworks department has set up 409 PVC tanks in wards 49 and 50 of Kho Nagoriyan and 280 tankers distribute water to the tanks every day. Under the first phase of the Kho Nagoriyan drinking water project, water pipelines were laid out in the JDA approved colonies of the two wards in 2016. But due to opposition from the non-beneficiaries of the work, the water distribution could not be started, the release said. The second phase of the project will include the entire area and benefit over one lakh people, it claimed.