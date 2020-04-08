e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 08, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Jaipur / 7 arrested for attacking health team in Rajasthan’s Ajmer district

7 arrested for attacking health team in Rajasthan’s Ajmer district

The incident took place on Sunday night when the team was visiting Khanpura Chisti Nagar area,police said.

jaipur Updated: Apr 08, 2020 19:36 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Jaipur
A total of 22 people have been booked in the case and seven of them have been arrested, the police said.
A total of 22 people have been booked in the case and seven of them have been arrested, the police said.(HT Archives. Representative image)
         

Seven people were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly attacking a team of health workers during its visit to a locality in Rajasthan’s Ajmer district earlier this week for screening residents for coronavirus, police said.

The incident took place on Sunday night when the team was visiting Khanpura Chisti Nagar area, they said.

A total of 22 people have been booked in the case and seven of them have been arrested, the police said.

The health team had visited Khanpura Chisti Nagar to screen residents for coronavirus. Local residents manhandled the team members and even pelted stones at them, following which a case was registered against 22 people on Monday, said Station House Officer (SHO), Ramganj, Narpat Singh.

“Seven of the accused named in the FIR were arrested on Tuesday under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Rajasthan Epidemic Diseases Act,” he said.

Some people had recorded a video of the incident and it was used to identify the accused. Further investigation in the matter is underway, the SHO said.

tags
top news
Private labs can’t charge people for Covid-19 tests, orders Supreme Court
Private labs can’t charge people for Covid-19 tests, orders Supreme Court
‘Sounds mischievous’: PM Modi disses campaign to honour him, slips in an appeal
‘Sounds mischievous’: PM Modi disses campaign to honour him, slips in an appeal
Covid-19: Govt to issue all pending income tax refunds up to Rs 5 lakh
Covid-19: Govt to issue all pending income tax refunds up to Rs 5 lakh
Covid-19 ‘may’ cause deepest economic recession ‘of our lifetimes’: WTO
Covid-19 ‘may’ cause deepest economic recession ‘of our lifetimes’: WTO
Association of Radio Operators for India asks Sonia Gandhi to withdraw suggestion
Association of Radio Operators for India asks Sonia Gandhi to withdraw suggestion
‘Financial censorship’: Indian Newspaper Society reacts to Sonia Gandhi suggestion
‘Financial censorship’: Indian Newspaper Society reacts to Sonia Gandhi suggestion
Aakash Chopra picks combined India-Pakistan XI of all-time, names Imran Khan as captain
Aakash Chopra picks combined India-Pakistan XI of all-time, names Imran Khan as captain
Watch: Impact of lockdown on India’s rivers & pollution levels
Watch: Impact of lockdown on India’s rivers & pollution levels
trending topics
Covid-19 LiveCovid-19 crisisCoronavirus updateDonald TrumpCovid-19Rohit Sharma

don't miss

latest news

india news

jaipur news