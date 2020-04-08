7 arrested for attacking health team in Rajasthan’s Ajmer district

jaipur

Updated: Apr 08, 2020 19:36 IST

Seven people were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly attacking a team of health workers during its visit to a locality in Rajasthan’s Ajmer district earlier this week for screening residents for coronavirus, police said.

The incident took place on Sunday night when the team was visiting Khanpura Chisti Nagar area, they said.

A total of 22 people have been booked in the case and seven of them have been arrested, the police said.

The health team had visited Khanpura Chisti Nagar to screen residents for coronavirus. Local residents manhandled the team members and even pelted stones at them, following which a case was registered against 22 people on Monday, said Station House Officer (SHO), Ramganj, Narpat Singh.

“Seven of the accused named in the FIR were arrested on Tuesday under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Rajasthan Epidemic Diseases Act,” he said.

Some people had recorded a video of the incident and it was used to identify the accused. Further investigation in the matter is underway, the SHO said.