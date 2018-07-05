Administration trains beneficiaries on how to answer PM’s queries

The district administration has selected five people from Bharatpur for interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Monday during his rally in Jaipur on July 7.

The selected people are beneficiaries of the schemes being run by the state and central governments. The beneficiaries comprise Ravindra Pal, resident of Bandha Chauth village under Deeg block (Bhamashah health insurance scheme), Umrao Singh, resident of Belara Kala village under Kumher block (Mukhyamantri Jal Swavlamban Yojana), Chetan Nagar’s father Sonu, resident of Kumher (Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram), Urmila Saini, resident of Krishan Nagar (Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojna) and Manju Devi, resident of Paharsar village under Sewar block (Raj Shri Yojana).

The beneficiaries said that they were trained by the district officials about how to answer the PM’s questions. Manju Devi, who later refused to take part in the interaction, said, “I got two instalments of Rs 2,500 each after the birth of my daughter under the Raj Shri Scheme. I was told to give answers to Modi in positive and not ask any question.”

Umrao Singh, who gets a monthly pension of Rs 500, also said that the district officials have told him how to reply to questions by the PM.

The beneficiaries said they were told that they will also be tutored in Jaipur by the officials of the chief minister’s and prime minister’s offices.

Deputy director of Information Technology Satyanarayan Chouhan confirmed that five people were selected for the July 7 programme, but one of them later refused to join. “We are trying to select four more girl students from schools and colleges for the programme, who received benefits under scooty distribution scheme of the government,” he added.

“All selected beneficiary people were trained by (district) officials and they will also receive training in Jaipur for three days for interaction with the PM,” Chouhan said.