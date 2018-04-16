Airline files complaint against airport officer for demanding Rs 10 lakh bribe

A private airline has written to the superintendent of police (SP) Kota City for lodging an FIR against a Kota airport officer for demanding Rs 10 lakh bribe for ensuring smooth operations of their flights. The accused, however, has denied all allegations.

In the dispute leading to the cancellation of flights from Kota to Jaipur and Delhi run by Supreme Airlines, the president and chief executive officer of the airlines Ameet K Agarwal has sent a complaint to Kota City SP Anshuman Bhomiya. In his complaint, he has urged the SP to lodge an FIR against an airport officer Lokesh Nirwan. The CEO alleged that Nirwan met the airlines’ Rajasthan operations head, Bhagwat Prasad Sharma, on April 11 at the Kota Airport and demanded Rs 10 lakh bribe to ensure smooth operations of the flights to and from Kota airport.

The complainant claimed that on April 12, Nirwan called and demanded Rs 5 lakh for himself and Rs 5 lakh for his superior, SK Purwar. Nirwan also threatened to disrupt flight operations from Kota airport if the money does not reach within 30 minutes of making the call.

The CEO said that the allegations against the officers proved to be right as flight operations were later cancelled.

Meanwhile, Nirwan rubbished the allegations and claimed that there is no truth behind them. He said that the airline should give evidence to prove their allegations.

However, he said that general manager, Airport Authority of India, SK Purwar has sent an e-mail to him for allowing the private airline to continue its operations as the process for seeking necessary approval is underway.

Kota City SP said that he has received the complaint and sent it to the station house officer Jawahar Nagar police station to probe the case.

A couple of days ago Supreme Airlines’ flight operations were stopped by Kota Airport officials over lack of mandatory permissions. The airlines has been operating a direct flight from Kota to Jaipur since August 2017, and Kota to Delhi from April 11 this year.