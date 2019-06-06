Another case of delay in registering FIR surfaces in Rajasthan

After the Alwar gang rape, a case of alleged police negligence has surfaced in Rajasthan’s Ganganagar district, where the local police station didn’t register first information report (FIR) of a 15-year-old minor, who tried to immolate self after she was sexually assaulted by her cousin.

The FIR was registered after the family members of the victim approached the superintendent of Gangangar police.

Two months back, the minor from Ganganagar rural was allegedly raped by her cousin. The cousin also filmed the entire incident. On May 4, the victim lost her temperament and tried to end her life by immolating self. The relatives informed the police and victim was taken to local hospital from where she was referred to a government hospital in Bikaner.

One of the uncles of the victim said, “Two cops from Lalgarh Jatan police had reached the hospital, registered the statement and also took her thumb impression on a blank paper. They assured us action against the accused.”

When the victim was discharged from the hospital, the family members came to know that no FIR has been lodged against the accused. The family members then reached the SP office, following which the FIR was registered.

Deputy superintendent of police, Ganganagar rural, Kamal Kumar said, “We have detained the accused. Medical of the victim has been conducted. Investigation is on.” When Kumar was asked why the FIR was not registered on time, he said, “The victim didn’t file a complaint when police went to register the FIR. Further inquiry is on.”

The victim in her complaint mentioned that even her uncle (elder brother of her father) also threatened her that if she will not follow the instructions, he will make the video viral. She was also forced to steal some gold ornaments and Rs 20,000 from her father’s house.

The Alwar gang rape incident had exposed the reluctance of police in registering FIRs.

Between January and May before the Alwar gang rape, the office of director general of police (DGP) had given orders twice to the department for immediate registration of FIRs in cognizable offences.

On January 31, an order from the DGP office was passed to all district chiefs of police to register FIRs immediately in cognizable offences and crime against woman and children.

On January 1, a booklet named as ‘police ki prathmiktaye’ (priorities of police) was released by the office of the DGP, in which a special section was dedicated for the immediate registration of FIRs. In the section titled ’vidhi se stahpit prakriyaon ka pravartan’ (enforcement of actions as per law), policemen were asked to register FIRs without any delay and go for investigation and action.

On February 5, orders were released from the crime branch to all inspectors general, commissioners of police, which said that DGP has experienced in his various tours that policemen of different units are not aware of the police priorities. To create awareness among them the priorities should be shared via video conferencing, notices and other medium, the orders said.

Director general of police Kapil Garg said, “We have been passed order to the entire department to register FIR immediately. We are trying to win the trust of people. The problem with the department is that it is very old department and it’s functioning since the British rule. It takes some time to change the mindset of the department.”

