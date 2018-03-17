Cop beaten up by goon’s accomplices in Alwar

A policeman was severely beaten up by a goon’s accomplices in Alwar on Friday morning when the former, accompanied by another policeman, went to arrest him in the district’s Kherli area.

Sunil Kumar and Mohan Singh, constables from Bharatpur’s Udyog Nagar police station, went to Alwar on Friday to arrest Suresh Meena alias Surra, who had a standing warrant against him for conspiring a dacoity, said Bhim Singh, assistant sub inspector at Kherli police station.

“When the two reached Meena’s house, he fled on a tractor and the duo followed him on bike. While fleeing he called some of his accomplices and five of them reached on bikes,” said Bhim.

When his accomplices arrived, Meena stopped the tractor resulting in a collision and the police personnel fell from the bike, he added. “While Sunil Kumar managed to flee, Mohan was caught by Meena’s accomplices and beaten up with sticks until he fell unconscious,” said the constable, adding that Mohan was later taken to a hospital and is now stable.

A case against three known and three unknown persons has been registered at the Kherli police station for attempt to murder, assault on public servant to deter him or her from duty, wrongful restraint and other sections of IPC. The police is yet to make any arrests in the case.