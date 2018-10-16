Cops murder in Sikar: Accused fired at police vehicle mistaking it for a gangster’s car

Three people arrested for allegedly killing two policemen in Sikar district told police that they mistook the cops’ vehicle for the one belonging to gangster Manoj Swami and started firing at it, a top police officer said on Monday.

Rajasthan police with the help of Maharashtra police arrested the three person on Saturday in connection with the October 6 killing of inspector Mukesh Kanungo and constable Ramprakash.

The arrested men have been identified as Vibhor Singh, Saket Singh and Rampal Giridharilal Rainwal. According to Pune police, they are associates of gangster Ajay Chowdhury, the main accused in the case.

“Kanungo took the charge of Fatehpur station house officer in September and started tracking the movement of gangsters in the area. He received a tip-off that Ajay Choudhary, Dinesh alias Lara and their other allies are planning to kill another gangster Manoj Swami. Both of them have ambition to be top gangsters of the area,” said VK Singh, IG Jaipur Range.

Choudhary had animosity with Swami and was tracing his location . On October 6, he came to know that Swami had left from his farm house in an SUV. “Considering it as the right moment, Choudhary along with his accomplices planned to kill Swami,” Singh said.

The same night, inspector Kanungo came to know about Choudhary’s movements and started monitoring nearby areas in a private vehicle which was similar to that of Swami’s vehicle.

The reason cited by the police department behind the use of private vehicle by police was that the gangsters may have fled the spot seeing a police vehicle.

“At 11:36 pm on October 6, when Kanungo was patrolling in the area in his vehicle, Choudhary and his accomplices thought that it was gangster Swami’s vehicle and started firing at it,” the police officer said at a press conference at the police headquarters.

On October 8, Choudhary took a train from Sikar and reached Pune and was staying in a flat of his friend Vibhore. Another accused Jagdeep alias Dhankar first went to Delhi and from there he took a train for Pune and joined Choudhary and Vibhore.

“On October 12, the anti-terror squad of Rajasthan police through technical investigation came to know that they are hiding in Pune. After which the ATS officers reached Pune the next day and with the help of Pune police they traced the location of Vibhore’s flat and detained him along with Saket Singh and arrested Rampal from there. But till then, Choudhary and Dhankar left Pune and went towards Mumbai,” said Singh.

Vibhore and his friends had dropped both the accused to Pune railway station. Vibhore shared the details of injury marks of the duo and their present look with police.

Meanwhile, another team of Rajasthan police reached Mumbai and with the help of Mumbai ATS arrested Choudhary and Dhankar from Dadar railway station in Mumbai around 3:30 am on October 14.

Till now, police have arrested Ajay Choudhary, Jagdeep alias Dhankar, Dinesh Acharya alias Lara and Kailash alias Nagouri in connection with the case.

