FIR against Baba Ramdev, Patanjali CEO for claiming Coronil as a cure for Covid

jaipur

Updated: Jun 27, 2020 13:44 IST

A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed at Jyoti Nagar police station in Jaipur against Baba Ramdev, his aide and the chief executive officer (CEO) of Patanjali Ayurved, Acharya Balkrishna, and three others for allegedly making misleading claims that the herbal medicine company has found a cure for the raging coronavirus disease (Covid-19) called Coronil.

Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna, Dr. Balbir Singh Tomar, Dr. Anurag Tomar and Anurag Varshney, have been booked under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954, on the basis of the FIR lodged by Balbir Jakhar, said Avnish Parashar, additional deputy commissioner of police (DCP), south, Jaipur.

“The accused have put the life of common people at risk. Neither the Rajasthan government nor the Centre was informed about the clinical trials about Coronil,” said Jakhar, an advocate.

Two of the accused, Dr. Balbir Singh Tomar and Dr. Anurag Tomar, are the chairman and the director, respectively of the Jaipur-based NIMS University.

While the fifth accused, Varshney, is a scientist at Patanjali Ayurved.

Patanjali Ayurved has launched Coronil tablet and Swasari vati medicine that claimed to cure the contagion within seven days.

The herbal medicine firm also claimed that the two Ayurveda-based medicines have shown 100% favourable results during clinical trials on Covid-19 patients except those on a life support system.

However, the Union Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy (AYUSH) said it was unaware of Patanjali Ayurved’s claims.

The ministry has sought a report from the company about the composition, testing and other data of the drugs.

Patanjali Ayurved has also been asked to “stop advertising/publicising” the drug until the ministry examines its claims.