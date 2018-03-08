Gabbar Singh warns traffic offenders on road safety

“Are o Sambha…kitna jurmana rakkha hai helmet nahi pahnane par...” “Ji 500 rupaiye sarkar…”

The lines a parody of famous dialogues from the blockbuster movie “Sholay” can be seen on the billboards in Ajmer’s Kekri town, in which the famous Bollywood bad man Gabbar Singh is seen creating public awareness about road safety and the need to wear helmets.

While Gabbar Singh used to scare people in the film, billboards carrying the photos of Amjad Khan, who portrayed the famous character in the movie, the message warn that traffic offenders will be fined for not wearing helmet while riding a two-wheeler, as wearing helmets is a law.

The menacing image of one of Bollywood’s “most memorable villains” staring down at commuters from the billboards is enough to scare two -wheeler riders who are not wearing helmets in the town.

The billboards erected by the district transport office, are grabbing attention of commuters as well as residents of different neighbourhoods in the town.

Billboards with Gabbar Singh can be seen at more than half a dozen places across the town, including Kekri court, hospital, municipal ward of Kekri, and Sarvad panchayat samiti among others.

Asked about the reason behind putting up the billboards, Kerki district transport officer Anil Pandya said: “I visited Gujarat in the past where I saw social message on a billboard, which had Gabbar Singh so I too decided to put up road safety billboard with the famous Gabbar Singh dialogues.”

“The idea behind putting up Gabbar Singh billboard is to convey the message of road safety and to draw the attention of residents as people grasp social messages more aptly if the messages are shown in an interesting manner,” he told Hindustan Times.

Since the Motor Vehicle Bill is pending in Parliament and fines for not wearing helmets and other offenses under the Motor Vehicle Act are likely to be increased, the district transport department has decided put up more such billboards once the bill is passed and fines are decided, he said.

Pandya further said that the Kekri transport department has also launched tea cups on which road safety messages have been printed and will be distributed among residents and motorists in the town.